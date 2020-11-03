Dillian Whyte vs Tyson Fury is 'a phone call away', says Eddie Hearn

Dillian Whyte would "jump into" a short-notice fight against Tyson Fury and negotiations to make it "wouldn’t be difficult", says promoter Eddie Hearn.

Whyte's rematch with Alexander Povetkin, scheduled for November 21, has been postponed to a targeted date of January 30 because the Russian has been hospitalised with Covid-19.

Fury still has no confirmed opponent for his first WBC heavyweight title defence in London on December 5.

Whyte's promoter Hearn told Sky Sports News: "Fury is looking for an opponent, Whyte is ready to go. Why not?

"We would jump into that.

"Honestly, from our side, we wouldn't be difficult in making that fight at all.

"I know Fury and his team are looking for an easy fight in December. I don't blame them. They are just coming off the Deontay Wilder fight and are looking to fight Anthony Joshua next year.

"But Whyte is more than ready and willing to jump into that fight on December 5.

"It's a phone call away.

"If Fury wants a real fight, [Whyte] is there. We would definitely be willing to have a discussion about that fight.

"Obviously if Fury wants a more straightforward fight, we understand that as well.

"Certainly we are looking to step in and take that fight."

Whyte had Povetkin on the verge of defeat

Whyte lost his status as the mandatory challenger to Fury's WBC title when he was knocked out by Povetkin in August.

He immediately arranged a rematch to rescue his world title ambitions.

But Fury, meanwhile, scrapped a planned trilogy fight against Wilder claiming that his rival wanted to delay it until 2021.

Oleksandr Usyk has since emerged into the world title picture after outpointing Derek Chisora.

But Fury (WBC) and Anthony Joshua (IBF, WBA and WBO) plan to fight twice in 2021 to decide the undisputed heavyweight champion.

Joshua must first come through a title defence against Kubrat Pulev on December 12, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Whyte must wait for Povetkin revenge

Whyte floored his Russian rival twice until falling foul of a vicious uppercut when they fought in August.

Povetkin's hospitalisation means Whyte must wait until 2021 for payback.

"Firstly we want to wish Alexander Povetkin a speedy recovery," said Hearn.

"This is a challenging time for shows. There will be lots of ups and downs over the next few months. We look forward to the fight happening in late January."

Povetkin's promoter Andrey Ryabinskiy said: "The Povetkin-Whyte rematch has been postponed. Povetkin fell ill with a coronavirus infection and is now under the supervision of doctors in one of the Moscow clinics, taking care of his health.

"The course of the disease is normal: there is a fever, but there are no critical complications. We will hope that he will be able to recover quickly enough, but we think that the fight will only take place next year.

"There is no talk about changing the opponent at the moment. Povetkin will box with Whyte".

Chisora keen on Whyte trilogy

Derek Chisora has offered his services to fight Whyte for a third time on November 21, which would be three weeks after his loss to Oleksandr Usyk.

"I would take that fight. No bruises, ready to rock and roll," Chisora told Hearn on social media.

Chisora's manager David Haye said: "His hands are good, no marks on his face, completely unscathed. He is ready to go for that third fight.

"He is ready to fight anyone for the fans."

Haye said the day after Chisora's defeat to Usyk: "He called me [Sunday] morning and said: 'I want get straight back in there, I know that I can do better'.

"There are some amazing options out there.

"Dillian Whyte III? Who would not want to see that?

"I can tell you for a fact - I was in both training camps for [the rematch with Whyte and then Usyk] and what Chisora did in training was significantly improved."

Whyte edged a controversial split decision in his first fight with Chisora, then won the rematch with an emphatic knockout.