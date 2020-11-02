Dillian Whyte: 'Coward' Deontay Wilder will retire

0:51 Dillian Whyte believes Deontay Wilder will retire following his devastating loss to Tyson Fury Dillian Whyte believes Deontay Wilder will retire following his devastating loss to Tyson Fury

Dillian Whyte believes Deontay Wilder has fought for the last time after seemingly missing out on a trilogy fight with Tyson Fury in December.

Wilder suffered a seventh-round TKO stoppage at the hands of Fury in their Las Vegas rematch back in February. A contracted third meeting seems to have been shelved after Fury announced that he would instead make the first defence of his WBC heavyweight title next month in London.

Wilder has conjured up numerous reasons for his stunning loss and claims Fury is avoiding a trilogy fight.

Fury stopped Wilder in seven one-sided rounds

Whyte though isn't impressed with the excuses, telling Sky Sports News: "I don't think we'll see him in the ring ever again.

"He's a coward and a disgrace.

"The behaviour he's shown and the way he's acted, blaming everyone apart from himself, getting rid of the only person in his corner who knows anything about boxing? It's weird."

Trainer Mark Breland, who threw in the towel to rescue Wilder against Fury, has been labelled "disloyal" and is no longer part of the team.

Whyte was knocked out by Alexander Povetkin back in August but will have his chance at a rematch on November 21, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

1:07 Rewatch Povetkin KO Whyte Rewatch Povetkin KO Whyte

Whyte compared himself to Wilder, claiming: "I didn't give one excuse after my defeat.

"I went straight back into training and started working on what I did wrong."

After failing to agree terms with Wilder, Fury is seeking an alternative opponent for a fight in December.

Anthony Joshua, meanwhile, returns in the same month, defending his WBA, IBF and WBO belts against Kubrat Pulev on December 12, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Joshua's proposed two-fight deal with Fury for the undisputed heavyweight crown would leave Wilder in the wilderness for over a year, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

"Wilder has missed the boat," Hearn previously told Sky Sports.

"He won't get a shot at the world title until 2022 onwards because we are going to have two fights [with Fury] next year if we beat Pulev.

"Maybe he is done. You wouldn't hold it against him. But I don't understand the situation."

Deontay Wilder's WBC title reign abruptly ended against Fury

However, Wilder insists Fury owes him a third bout, writing on Twitter: "It is time for you to be a man and honour your agreement.

"What is this bull**** of you fighting Carlos Takam instead of me, you got to be kidding.

"When you were going through your darkest time, I told you that if you got yourself together I would give you a title shot. Being a man of my word, I gave you the title shot.

"When that fight was a draw, I told you that I would give you a rematch. You know I was offered more money to fight Joshua than I was getting to fight you. Again being a man of my word, I fought you like I said I would.

"In the rematch agreement, there was a rematch clause. Now it is time for you to be a man and honour your word, instead of trying to weasel out of your agreement. Scared people run but a scary man will break his contract."