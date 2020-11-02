Derek Chisora could fight Dillian Whyte for a third time, says David Haye

0:46 David Haye considers Derek Chisora vs Dillian Whyte III David Haye considers Derek Chisora vs Dillian Whyte III

Derek Chisora's "amazing options" for his next fight include a third battle with his old rival Dillian Whyte, says manager David Haye.

Chisora fell to a unanimous decision defeat to the unbeaten Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night but still retains the hunger and ability to compete at the top level, according to Haye.

"Seeing him compete with one of the top fighters on the planet shows me that we are doing the right things," Haye told Sky Sports News.

0:59 The best of the action from Oleksandr Usyk's unanimous points decision win over Chisora in their heavyweight fight The best of the action from Oleksandr Usyk's unanimous points decision win over Chisora in their heavyweight fight

1:55 Chisora felt he deserved to win his fight with Usyk and was disappointed with the judges' decision Chisora felt he deserved to win his fight with Usyk and was disappointed with the judges' decision

"In my opinion, he was really and truly fighting fit for 12 rounds.

"This is just the beginning. He is raring to go.

"He called me [Sunday] morning and said: 'I want get straight back in there, I know that I can do better'.

"There are some amazing options out there.

"Joseph Parker was scheduled before the spider bite!

"Dillian Whyte III? Who would not want to see that?

"I can tell you for a fact - I was in both training camps for [the rematch with Whyte and then Usyk] and what Chisora did in training was significantly improved."

Whyte edged a split decision victory over Chisora in their first fight, then won the rematch with a vicious knockout.

But Whyte's immediate focus will be on a crunch rematch with Alexander Povetkin on November 21, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Whyte was controlling his first fight with Povetkin until falling to a shuddering knockout which abruptly halted his world title ambitions.

1:07 Rewatch Alexander Povetkin's KO against Whyte Rewatch Alexander Povetkin's KO against Whyte

1:02 Tony Bellew says there would not have been too many complaints if Chisora had been given the decision against Usyk Tony Bellew says there would not have been too many complaints if Chisora had been given the decision against Usyk

Chisora had rebounded with three impressive wins until running into Usyk at the weekend.

The 42-fight veteran has shared a ring with Vitali Klitschko, Tyson Fury (twice), Kubrat Pulev and Carlos Takam and, despite now being 36, has no intention of retiring yet.

"I feel great, just disappointed," Chisora said immediately after losing to Usyk.

"Yeah, 100 per cent [I thought I won]. I was pushing the pace. Yeah, I gave a couple of rounds away, but I was pushing the pace. But the judges saw it a different way.

"Half of the time, I'm setting the pace, he's not setting the pace. I gave a couple of rounds away, 100 per cent, and he caught me with some good shots. But not with like painful shots."