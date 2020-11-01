Oleksandr Usyk 'would struggle' against Anthony Joshua on the evidence of his win over Derek Chisora, says Carl Froch

Oleksandr Usyk "would struggle" against Britain's unified world champion Anthony Joshua on the evidence of his points win over Derek Chisora, says Carl Froch.

The Ukrainian star stayed on course for a WBO mandatory title shot at Joshua with a unanimous decision win over Chisora at Wembley Arena.

But Sky Sports expert Froch believes Usyk is yet to dismiss doubts he can defeat the division's top fighters like Joshua, or WBC champion Tyson Fury after collecting all the world titles at cruiserweight.

"Has it answered questions for me to say, 'Usyk belongs in there with Tyson Fury, or with Anthony Joshua, or even with someone like Deontay Wilder?' I'm not so sure it does," Froch told Sky Sports Box Office.

"I think he would struggle. The pace and pressure from Anthony Joshua, and the combination punches.

"An even bigger, heavier, more solid, fresher heavyweight like AJ - and he lands more effective shots on the target. I don't know if that's answered the questions for me. I'm not putting him up there with the top three heavyweights in the world."

Usyk reiterated his desire to become the undisputed world heavyweight champion, but Sky Sports expert Johnny Nelson insists Chisora has exposed vulnerabilities in the undefeated 33-year-old.

"What he did was, he showed a good account of himself," said Nelson. "He showed some chinks in the armour of the guy who I said, 'This guy is the heir apparent.' Looking at that, Derek has shown me, he actually isn't.

"He's one of many who can be, but Derek did an amazing job with such a talented fighter, so he's got to have credit, where credit is due.

"Usyk is a good fighter. Usyk is a brilliant technician, but would I put my house on it that he's going to be the heir apparent? No, I wouldn't, and I saw that tonight. He's beatable."