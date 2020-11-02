Oleksandr Usyk is a boxing wizard who is a major threat to Anthony Joshua – but serious questions remain

For all the merits of the elephants and the lion as the king of the jungle was debated, what about the snake?

Oleksandr Usyk's calculated suffocation of the much larger Derek Chisora separates him from the heavyweight division's true colossuses but he has a unique ability to tangle up and control his prey.

This is a test Anthony Joshua must eventually embrace but it is unlike anything else that exists in the land of the giants that Usyk has recently entered like a child genius sitting his final exams alongside much bigger boys.

Usyk and Chisora shared a post-fight burger

Usyk and Chisora showed respect after their fight

But serious doubts remain about Usyk - his pre-fight assertion he was a "lion" would have been justified if a seventh-round assault led to Chisora's demise but his opponent clung on and ended the fight strongly. Chisora played his role as the rampaging "elephant", as they comically discussed all week, but how sharp are Usyk's claws when the punches fly?

Joshua left his seat at ringside swiftly after confirmation Usyk had won a unanimous decision, more knowledge in the bank of this feted new talent from Ukraine that is threatening his place on the throne.

Usyk is the impatient WBO mandatory challenger to Joshua, who must first defend his titles against Kubrat Pulev on December 12, live on Sky Sports Box Office, then plans to decide an undisputed champion with Tyson Fury in 2021.

Slithering like a snake, Usyk must now be in that conversation.

"Not just world champion… undisputed," Usyk muttered in broken English when asked of his plans to challenge Joshua.

He rated his performance in his first major test as a heavyweight at "three out of 10" with no smile, no irony and eyes as cold as a November morning.

Anthony Joshua fights Kubrat Pulev on December 12, live on Sky Sports Box Office

The boxing wizard who owns an Olympic gold medal, the World Boxing Super Series trophy, the undisputed cruiserweight title, an 18-0 unbeaten record and now a victory over veteran contender Chisora will know Saturday's night effort must be improved on against Joshua.

They have kept a watchful eye on each other for at least two years and Joshua has previously said about Usyk: "I know to sit down on my feet and hurt someone.

"You've got to let them know that you're there because all that pitty-patty stuff after 12 rounds? Sometimes people don't respect that type of power.

"He uses his feet very well, and positions his hands well. You can't hit him because his feet move so well. If you do manage to catch him, [the punches] are brushing off the gloves.

"What I'd do, as I have done already, is study him - from his footwork, his hand positioning, to his openings.

"Then I'd go to former people who have faced him and find out information on how to defeat him."

That pool of knowledge for Joshua is now 12 rounds deeper after his close ally Chisora went the distance with Usyk. But do not forget Wladimir Klitschko, Usyk's Ukrainian compatriot, knows the heart and vulnerabilities of Joshua maybe better than anyone.

What will Joshua have learned about Usyk that he did not already know?

He previously warned stepping up into the heavyweight division would test "will as well as skill".

Sure enough, Usyk emerged with a reddened body after just one round of being pounded by Chisora's club-like fists.

There was a near three-stone disparity in weight - that could turn into more than three stone against Joshua, and close to four stone if Usyk faced Fury. Usyk shook his head with bemusement that anybody considered this to be a problem against Chisora but such a size difference will, one day, become a major problem for him to cope with.

But perhaps the brilliantly eccentric Usyk deserves to now be considered for exactly what he is, rather than what he is not.

He is not a 6'9'' knockout machine, the perfect blend between Joshua and Fury. He properly hurt Chisora just once and does not seem likely to blow away opposition inside a few rounds.

But he is an artist of a boxer, his feet more crucial than his fists, who poses one particularly intriguing question - if you cannot hit him hard, how do you beat him?

He is not the lion of the heavyweight division but Usyk is a venomous snake that is a totally different type of threat to Joshua.

'Usyk would struggle against Joshua'

Sky Sports' Carl Froch said: "The pace and pressure from Joshua, and the combination punches. I think Usyk would struggle.

"An even bigger, heavier, more solid, fresher heavyweight like AJ - and he lands more effective shots on the target. I don't know if that's answered the questions for me. I'm not putting him up there with the top three heavyweights in the world."

Johnny Nelson said about Usyk: "Would I put my house on it that he's going to be the heir apparent? No, I wouldn't, and I saw that [against Chisora]. He's beatable."