Deontay Wilder tells Tyson Fury: Honour our agreement

Deontay Wilder wants a rematch with Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder has told Tyson Fury to honour his agreement for a trilogy clash instead of a homecoming fight in Britain.

WBC champion Fury announced this month he had ended his interest in a trilogy clash with Wilder after failing to agree terms and would instead seek an alternative opponent in December.

Unified champion Anthony Joshua returns in the same month, defending his WBA, IBF and WBO belts against Kubrat Pulev on December 12, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Joshua's proposed two fight-deal with Fury would mean Wilder would be without a world title shot for over a year, according to promoter Eddie Hearn, but Wilder insists Fury owes him a third bout.

"It is time for you to be a man and honour your agreement. What is this bull**** of you fighting Carlos Takam instead of me, you got to be kidding," Wilder wrote on Twitter.

"When you were going through your darkest time, I told you that if you got yourself together I would give you a title shot. Being a man of my word, I gave you the title shot.

"When that fight was a draw, I told you that I would give you a rematch. You know I was offered more money to fight Joshua than I was getting to fight you. Again being a man of my word, I fought you like I said I would.

"In the rematch agreement, there was a rematch clause. Now it is time for you to be a man and honour your word, instead of trying to weasel out of our agreement. Scared people run but a scary man will break his contract."