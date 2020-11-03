Taylor vs Gutierrez: Rachel Ball to fight new opponent Jorgelina Guanini

Rachel Ball has a new world title rival

Rachel Ball must battle past a replacement opponent in Jorgelina Guanini to achieve her world title dream.

Ball's original opponent Ebanie Bridges withdrew injured.

Ball will now fight Guanini for the vacant WBA bantamweight title on November 14, live on Sky Sports, alongside Katie Taylor's undisputed lightweight title defence against Miriam Gutierrez and Terri Harper's WBC super-featherweight title defence against Katharina Thanderz.

Katie Taylor headlines on November 14, live on Sky Sports

Shannon Courtenay was upset by Rachel Ball

"Wishing Ebanie Bridges a speedy recovery but my focus remains on getting this world title regardless of who is put in front of me," said Ball.

In her previous fight Ball impressed by knocking down and outpointing Shannon Courtenay.

Ball's new rival, Argentina's Guanini, has won nine of her 12 fights and is the reigning IBF super-flyweight champion who is now aiming for a belt in a second division.

John Docherty also has a new opponent for the same show - he will fight Jack Cullen, after Jamie Cox withdrew due to sustaining a cut in sparring.