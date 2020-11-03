James Dielhenn
Senior Boxing Journalist @JamesDielhenn
Taylor vs Gutierrez: Rachel Ball to fight new opponent Jorgelina Guanini
Short-notice replacement rival for Rachel Ball is Argentina's Jorgelina Guanini, the reigning IBF super-flyweight champion who is aiming for the vacant WBA bantamweight title; Triple-header of women's world title fights on November 14, live on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 03/11/20 5:47pm
Rachel Ball must battle past a replacement opponent in Jorgelina Guanini to achieve her world title dream.
Ball's original opponent Ebanie Bridges withdrew injured.
Ball will now fight Guanini for the vacant WBA bantamweight title on November 14, live on Sky Sports, alongside Katie Taylor's undisputed lightweight title defence against Miriam Gutierrez and Terri Harper's WBC super-featherweight title defence against Katharina Thanderz.
"Wishing Ebanie Bridges a speedy recovery but my focus remains on getting this world title regardless of who is put in front of me," said Ball.
In her previous fight Ball impressed by knocking down and outpointing Shannon Courtenay.
Ball's new rival, Argentina's Guanini, has won nine of her 12 fights and is the reigning IBF super-flyweight champion who is now aiming for a belt in a second division.
John Docherty also has a new opponent for the same show - he will fight Jack Cullen, after Jamie Cox withdrew due to sustaining a cut in sparring.