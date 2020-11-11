Taylor vs Gutierrez: Eddie Hearn can't protect Terri Harper, warns rival world champion Mikaela Mayer

Terri Harper targeted by Mikaela Mayer

Mikaela Mayer has vowed to spoil promoter Eddie Hearn's plan to guide the career of Terri Harper.

Harper's WBC super-featherweight title is on the line against Katharina Thanderz on Saturday, part of a triple-header of women's world title fights headlined by Katie Taylor, live on Sky Sports.

But Harper is being targeted by new WBO champion Mayer, an unbeaten US Olympian.

Mikaela Mayer holds the WBO belt

"[Hearn] wants to protect Terri and I know why - she's young and inexperienced," Mayer told Sky Sports.

"He wants to keep that belt with Terri.

"But you can't protect your fighter if she's the champ - that isn't how this works.

"I hope she steps up and the fight [against me] happens.

"Terri goes on social media to say: I'll fight whoever I'm told to.

"Eddie knows she's young, inexperienced and quiet so he will move her however he wants.

"It's really up to Eddie to make the fight happen.

"I definitely want it but I'm not confident because Eddie has already said he wants the winner to fight Natasha Jonas."

Harper and Jonas drew an exciting fight earlier this year.

Mayer, meanwhile, outpointed the previously-unbeaten Ewa Brodnicka (also promoted by Hearn) to become WBO champion two weeks ago.

Mayer continued: "I became mandatory [to Brodnicka] which spoiled Eddie's plan. But he's no dummy! He will re-evaluate that plan for Terri.

"It's just a belt, just a trinket. I'm here to prove I'm the best and to break barriers."

Norway's Thanderz arrives with a perfect 13-0 record to challenge for Harper's WBC gold.

Mayer predicted: "Thanderz will pressure Harper, she's awkward and will throw punches from different angles.

"Harper will need a good game-plan - she isn't good on the inside so her best bet is to keep her range and box.

"We will see if Harper is disciplined enough to keep that going.

"I will definitely watch Harper. She will beat Thanderz, then I want that fight next.

"But I have a feeling it won't be as easy as I hope.

"I want Eddie Hearn and Bob Arum to negotiate that fight."