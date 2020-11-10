Boxing News

Crawford vs Brook: Kell Brook believes he is ‘scary and dangerous’ ahead of Terence Crawford challenge

Kell Brook's warning to Terence Crawford: "I've got the accuracy, the size, the desire, the power to overwhelm him"; Katie Taylor, Terri Harper and Rachel Ball feature in an historic triple-header of women's world title fights on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports

Kell Brook is banking on his world championship experience helping him inside the ring against Terence Crawford, and believes it would be his greatest achievement if he caused an upset.

Former world champion Brook challenges for the unbeaten Crawford's WBO welterweight title in Las Vegas on Saturday.

"Expect fireworks," Brook said. "I've been on this stage. I've been in with pound-for-pound top fighters in Gennadiy Golovkin and Errol Spence Jr.

"I've ripped the title from Shawn Porter in America. I know what it takes.

"This is the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world so you have to put it as No 1. Nobody has done that in history from Britain."

Three-weight world champion Crawford brings a perfect 36-fight record into his latest title defence plus a reputation as one of the world's best boxers.

But Brook, a former IBF title holder, warned: "I've got the accuracy, the size, the desire, the power to overwhelm him and to get into my rhythm.

"He will get a rude awakening on Saturday. He'll know really fast that he shouldn't have put me on top of his list.

"I can box orthodox, southpaw, I have balance and timing, I'm a big welterweight. I'm a scary fighter, I'm dangerous for any fighter in any weight division.

"You will see me, from round one, take control of this fight."

Brook is in the US without long-term trainer Dominic Ingle, who has been replaced by Carlos Formento, a Fuerteventura-based trainer that he met on Instagram.

"The job will get done regardless," Brook said. "I'm with a super top trainer who will be one of the best after I beat Crawford.

"We know what we've got to do.

"I've been in this sport for 25 years, I know what I need to do."

