Deontay Wilder's team hope for positive outcome after entering mediation over disputed fight with Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder has called for Tyson Fury to face him in a third fight

Deontay Wilder's team hope to receive a positive outcome after entering into a mediation process about a disputed third fight with Tyson Fury.

WBC champion Fury declared last month he had ended interest in a trilogy fight against Wilder after being unable to confirm a date, with the British star expected to instead announce a homecoming clash with Agit Kabayel in December.

Following a stoppage loss to Fury in February, Wilder had activated a rematch clause and co-manager Shelly Finkel is optimistic about receiving a favourable ruling after taking the ongoing dispute to a mediator.

Fury stopped Wilder in the seventh round of their Las Vegas fight

Finkel told Sky Sports: "I wouldn't go into it, if I didn't [hope for a positive outcome] but am sure they think so too."

Asked if he expected a ruling this year, Finkel said: "I would hope so, yes."

Wilder has previously called for Fury to "honour your agreement" after breaking his silence on social media.

He wrote: "When you were going through your darkest time, I told you that if you got yourself together I would give you a title shot. Being a man of my word, I gave you the title shot.

"When that fight was a draw, I told you that I would give you a rematch. You know I was offered more money to fight Joshua than I was getting to fight you. Again being a man of my word, I fought you like I said I would.

"In the rematch agreement, there was a rematch clause. Now it is time for you to be a man and honour your word, instead of trying to weasel out of our agreement. Scared people run but a scary man will break his contract."

