Deontay Wilder's team hope for positive outcome after entering mediation over disputed fight with Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder still hopes to receive third fight with Tyson Fury
By Richard Damerell
Last Updated: 11/11/20 3:09pm
Deontay Wilder's team hope to receive a positive outcome after entering into a mediation process about a disputed third fight with Tyson Fury.
WBC champion Fury declared last month he had ended interest in a trilogy fight against Wilder after being unable to confirm a date, with the British star expected to instead announce a homecoming clash with Agit Kabayel in December.
Following a stoppage loss to Fury in February, Wilder had activated a rematch clause and co-manager Shelly Finkel is optimistic about receiving a favourable ruling after taking the ongoing dispute to a mediator.
Finkel told Sky Sports: "I wouldn't go into it, if I didn't [hope for a positive outcome] but am sure they think so too."
Asked if he expected a ruling this year, Finkel said: "I would hope so, yes."
Wilder has previously called for Fury to "honour your agreement" after breaking his silence on social media.
He wrote: "When you were going through your darkest time, I told you that if you got yourself together I would give you a title shot. Being a man of my word, I gave you the title shot.
"When that fight was a draw, I told you that I would give you a rematch. You know I was offered more money to fight Joshua than I was getting to fight you. Again being a man of my word, I fought you like I said I would.
"In the rematch agreement, there was a rematch clause. Now it is time for you to be a man and honour your word, instead of trying to weasel out of our agreement. Scared people run but a scary man will break his contract."
