Filip Hrgovic's team issue 'bring it on' response after being asked about Michael Hunter fight

Filip Hrgovic's team have declared 'bring it on' after heavyweight rival Michael Hunter was put forward as a potential next opponent.

The Croatian extended his unbeaten record to 12 victories with a one-sided stoppage of Rydell Booker at the weekend and promoter Eddie Hearn has since revealed how he requested a Hrgovic-Hunter fight.

Nisse Sauerland, who co-promotes Hrgovic with Hearn, has also welcomed the prospect of a crucial clash between two highly-ranked contenders.

Hrgovic blasted aside Rydell Booker last weekend

Michael Hunter battled to a draw with Alexander Povetkin last December

"The Hunter fight would be great," Sauerland told Sky Sports. "We've accepted it once before actually. I think that was Saudi Arabia, we had him offered to us, but he fought Povetkin which is totally understandable.

"Bring it on. Hunter is a good name. I rate him as a fighter, because he takes on pretty much anyone and doesn't really back down, and it would be a great fight.

"I think Filip will be too strong for him, but the fans want to see it. It makes sense for everyone and it's a good fight for heavyweight boxing."

Hunter is ranked at No 4 by the IBF, with Hrgovic at No 6, and Sauerland would like to see the winner become the next in line to challenge for Anthony Joshua's IBF title.

From our side we have got no qualms about fighting Michael Hunter, and it's going to be a great fight. We're ready, whenever. Nisse Sauerland

"For us, that would be an important fact that the fight is for something, and I think for Michael Hunter as well.

"After Filip's win on Saturday, I don't see why it can't be a final eliminator. Bring it on. From our side we have got no qualms about fighting Michael Hunter, and it's going to be a great fight.

"We're ready, whenever."

Kubrat Pulev is the current IBF mandatory challenger who will face unified champion Joshua on December 12, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

