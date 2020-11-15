Tyson Fury return delayed until 2021 with fight against Agit Kabayel in December in doubt

Tyson Fury's planned homecoming clash with Agit Kabayel in December has been thrown into doubt after the WBC heavyweight champion said he will be "returning in 2021".

Fury was expected to announce his title defence against Kabayel for next month, but has entered into a mediation process with Deontay Wilder after failing to agree terms for a third WBC heavyweight title fight.

"The Gypsy King is returning in 2021," Fury posted on Twitter. "Only those that have supported me 100% since my comeback will be with me for the glory."

