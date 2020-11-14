Katie Taylor remains undisputed world lightweight champion after points win over Miriam Gutierrez

0:38 Katie Taylor floored Spaniard Miriam Gutierrez during a dominant points win Katie Taylor floored Spaniard Miriam Gutierrez during a dominant points win

Katie Taylor produced a masterful points victory over Miriam Gutierrez to remain the undisputed world lightweight champion.

The Irish star showed her superiority from the opening bell, flooring Gutierrez in the fourth round, and Taylor threatened a stoppage throughout as she eventually settled for a unanimous decision with scores of 100-89, 100-90 and 99-91 at The SSE Arena, Wembley.

Taylor retained her WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO belts after easily overcoming her WBA mandatory challenger and can look ahead to more legacy building fights against the likes of Amanda Serrano or Jessica McCaskill.

The Irish star troubled Gutierrez with blurring speed from the first bell

In a whirlwind start, Taylor trapped Gutierrez in the corner with a blurring combination as she took command from the opening bell.

Gutierrez backed away unsteadily in the second round, struggling to cope with the hand speed of Taylor, who nearly overpowered her outclassed opponent in the third.

Gutierrez hit the canvas just before the bell in the fourth round

A fiery combination left Gutierrez on unsteady legs, lurching from a flurry of punches, and her defiant grin fooled no one in the fourth as Taylor dumped her to the canvas in the closing seconds.

Gutierrez tried to stand her ground in the fifth, but her crude punches failed to trouble Taylor, who expertly weaved away before delivering sharp counters in the sixth.

Taylor tried to deliver a stoppage in the closing rounds

Stepping up her assault, Taylor ripped in right hands in the seventh, while Gutierrez grimaced following another spiteful cluster of shots in the eighth.

Taylor was trying to deliver the stoppage, ripping punches from head to body in the ninth, but Gutierrez grimly hung on to hear the final bell.