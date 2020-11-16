Luke Campbell says he put a dent in Vasiliy Lomachenko before Ukrainian's loss to Teofimo Lopez

Luke Campbell emerged with credit from loss to Vasiliy Lomachenko

Luke Campbell believes he "put a a big dent" in Vasiliy Lomachenko before the Ukrainian star's recent loss to Teofimo Lopez.

The British lightweight watched with interest as his last opponent Lomachenko suffered a points defeat to Lopez in October, 14 months after Campbell had emerged with credit from a decision loss to his fellow Olympic gold medallist.

New unified champion Lopez received credit from Campbell for an impressive win, but the Hull man has also questioned whether he chipped away at Lomachenko's confidence and durability in their fight at The O2 last August.

Lomachenko suffered a unanimous decision loss to Teofimo Lopez

Teofimo Lopez holds the WBA, WBO and IBF lightweight belts

"Firstly, I was happy for Lopez and his team," Campbell told Sky Sports. "I'm glad he got the win.

"I said to everybody after the Lomachenko fight, that Lomachenko won't be the same. I said I put a big dent in Lomachenko that night - and he's not going to be the same.

"He didn't throw a punch for seven rounds, so Lopez could do what he wanted for seven rounds. I wish that Loma would have turned up for my fight.

"He was moving around and throwing feints, but he wasn't throwing anything, and Lopez had the range to do what he wanted, but like I say, hats off to Lopez he did a great job staying focused in there and switched on, and getting the win.

"I think [Lopez] is a great guy, him and his Dad. We've shared rounds together, got mutual respect for each other, so I was happy he go it. Got to take care of business first and then I can move on to these guys."

Devin Haney defended WBC belt with a points victory over Yuriorkis Gamboa

Campbell has recovered after testing positive for coronavirus, which delayed his clash with Ryan Garcia for the interim WBC belt.

Victory will also earn the status of mandatory challenger to WBC champion Devin Haney and Campbell would relish that fight after watching the title holder's recent points win over Yuriorkis Gamboa.

I'm not going to sit here and slate him off, but I will say I wasn't that impressed. Luke Campbell on Devin Haney

"I wasn't too impressed with him, to be honest with you," said Campbell. "He fought a guy who is not far off 40-years-old, who took the fight for money, and you could see that.

"He was really trying to get him out of there and he went the 12 rounds. His boxing ability is good, don't get me wrong, but he should be stopping guys like that if you're as good as what everybody is saying.

"Gamboa has always been known for not having the best chin and really he's a featherweight. He's a blown-up featherweight. I'm not going to sit here and slate him off, but I will say I wasn't that impressed."