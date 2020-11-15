Dave Allen announces retirement from boxing

Dave Allen is hanging up his gloves as he seeks a 'quiet life' with his family

David Allen has announced his retirement after 25 professional fights.

The 28-year-old Doncaster heavyweight was due to appear on the Conor Benn vs Sebastian Formella bill next Saturday, but has called an end to his career with immediate effect.

In a post on Instagram, Allen said: "I hoped I would never have to write this message, never mind at 28 with my last fight being when I was 27 years old but I made the decision a few nights ago with my sister that I would no longer from that moment on be a professional fighter.

"The reason for me calling it a day is simple, I don't want to get punched anymore, long gone are the days of the kid from Donny who just wants to fight, all I want now is a nice quiet life with a wife and some kids, healthy and happy getting nice and fat."

0:41

Allen's best win came against former WBA champion Lucas Browne last April, a third-round knockout victory at The O2.

But the 28-year-old required hospital treatment after a punishing knockout loss to David Price, a few months later in July 2019.

Allen stopped Dorian Darch in February, although he has now decided to cancel his upcoming clash on the Benn bill.

Allen says boxing gave him a life he 'could never have dreamed of'

Nicknamed 'White Rhino', Allen's light-hearted antics boosted his popularity, but he also spoke openly about his own battles with mental illness.

He shared the ring with top contenders such as Dillian Whyte, Luis Ortiz and Tony Yoka, ending with a record of 18 wins, five defeats and two draws.

"Boxing has given me a life I could never have dreamed of, I had never been out of Doncaster but for school trips until I started boxing and it's taken me round the world from New York City to working men's clubs all around the UK," added Allen in his retirement post.

"As well as seeing the world, it has taken me from the kid brought up in a council house with yellow doors wearing Umbro to a man who still wears Umbro but owns a few houses and who has given myself a chance to give my future kids a life I could only have dreamed of.

"On top of that and more importantly I have made the greatest friends, some of them being my childhood heroes, the list would be far too long but I hope everyone knows who they are and know they are appreciated."