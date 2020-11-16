Joshua vs Pulev: Hughie Fury and Martin Bakole added to December 12 bill on Sky Sports Box Office

Hughie Fury returns on Joshua vs Pulev bill on December 12, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Heavyweight duo Hughie Fury and Martin Bakole have been added to the undercard for Anthony Joshua's world title defence against Kubrat Pulev.

Joshua's WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight belts are at stake against Pulev on December 12, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and Fury faces Mariusz Wach while Bakole also battles Sergey Kuzmin on the same bill.

Anthony Joshua defends world titles against Kubrat Pulev in the main event

Fury blasted aside Pavel Sour in February and plans to accelerate his pursuit for another world title fight after falling short in a battle with Joseph Parker for the WBO belt in 2017.

"I'm very excited to be back in action again on December 12," said Fury.

"It's been a while and I'm ready to show what I'm all about. I've been in the gym working on a lot of different aspects of my game, perfecting what I needed to do.

Fury produced a ruthless victory in February

"Mariusz Wach is a good fighter who's been in with many top tier fighters including a world title challenge. He brings power and size, and you can't switch off for a second.

"I want these kind of fights as these fights will help me achieve what I need. I'm expecting a tough fight with Wach."

The Scotland-based Bakole reeled off four stoppage wins last year and hopes to land a major fight if he overcomes Kuzmin in a battle for the WBC international belt.

"I'm really looking forward to fighting for the WBC international title on such a big night of boxing," said Bakole. "A victory over Kuzmin is another step to making my dreams come true.

Martin Bakole has displayed his punch power in a string of stoppages

"This fight with Bakole is very important for me, I need to bounce back from my defeat to Michael Hunter last time and get back on track towards a world title," said Kuzmin. "Martin is big, tall and comes forward, we know his strengths. I come only to win on December 12."

This heavyweight double-header is the latest addition to the Joshua vs Pulev bill, which also features Lawrence Okolie's WBO cruiserweight clash with Krzysztof Glowacki.