Benn vs Formella: Live stream of Conor Benn's press conference

Conor Benn will get his first look at opponent Sebastian Formella when they exchange words at Thursday's press conference - watch a live stream here from 1.40pm.

Benn will fight Formella, his most experienced opponent to date, on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.

The always-exciting Alen Babic will go face to face with Tom Little, a rival who has fought more seasoned opponents and has vowed to force the Croatian into deep waters.

Will Alen Babic rage at Tom Little at the press conference?

Fabio Wardley, the undefeated prospect, will face-off with Richard Lartey, who has previously faced Daniel Dubois and Nathan Gorman.

Benn's trainer Tony Sims told Sky Sports: "He does have some of his dad's traits - power in both hands, a big heart, he'll take a few to give a few.

"We've worked for years on slipping the jab, his head movement, his footwork.

"He can already punch with both hands so if I can make him defensively smart then he can become as good as his dad."