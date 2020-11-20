Benn vs Formella: Live stream of Conor Benn's weigh-in

Watch a live stream of the weigh-in Watch a live stream of the weigh-in

Conor Benn will display his physique and face-off with Sebastian Formella for the last time at Friday's weigh-in - watch a live stream here at 1pm.

Benn enters the most difficult fight of his career against Formella on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.

Heavyweights Alen Babic and Tom Little will also go eye to eye at the weigh-in, while Fabio Wardley gets a final look at Richard Lartey before they clash.

Benn said: "To the older generation, I will always be Nigel Benn's son but the younger generation say to him: 'Oh, you are Conor Benn's dad!'

"There will be ups and downs. I have come through adversity.

"The sky is the limit. I will reach the end goal but I won't put a time limit on it. I don't know when. I don't know what I'll have to go through to get there.

"But I will get there because I've too hard."