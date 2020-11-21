Conor Benn called for British rival Josh Kelly after dominant points win over Sebastian Formella
Conor Benn said a British battle with Josh Kelly is "the only fight I'm interested in" after a career-best points win over Sebastian Formella.
The unbeaten 24-year-old easily coped with a step up in class, dominating his German opponent with controlled aggression to seal a unanimous decision with scores of 100-91, 99-91 and 99-92 at The SSE Arena, Wembley.
Benn immediately declared his intent to face Kelly, the former Team GB fighter, after bringing up the 17th victory of his career.
"That's the only fight I'm interested in, that's Josh Kelly," Benn told Sky Sports.
"Do I look like a scared fighter?
"They should have taken the chance when they had it. My stock is going up."
There’s one fight on my mind atm a more dangerous one than benn...avanesyan...we offered benn the fight before, but 2021 there should be a big domestic for the European title after I win in January 🙏🏽🕺🏽— Josh Kelly (@JOSHPBK) November 21, 2020
Kelly is preparing for a rescheduled European title fight with David Avanesyan, which is expected to be staged early next year, but the Sunderland fighter was quick to welcome a future battle with Benn on social media.
He tweeted: "There's one fight on my mind atm a more dangerous one than benn...avanesyan.
"We offered Benn the fight before, but 2021 there should be a big domestic [fight] for the European title after I win in January."
Benn also voiced his respect for Formella, who previously lasted the distance in a points loss to American former world champion Shawn Porter.
"I hit him with a straight one-two in round nine, this geezer is tough," said Benn
"He went the distance with Shawn Porter and I beat him just as good.
"I still had more gears. I used more gears against (Cedrick) Peynaud.
"When the going gets tough for me, you'll see me on it."