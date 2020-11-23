Conor Benn was reluctant to say my name because he wants easier fight with Josh Kelly, says Chris Kongo

Chris Kongo says Conor Benn was reluctant to fuel their rivalry as he wants an 'easier fight' against Josh Kelly.

Benn insisted Kelly was the 'only fight' he was interested in after last Saturday's points victory over Sebastian Formella at The SSE Arena, Wembley.

But Kongo believes Benn is fully aware of the threat he poses and did not want to increase public demand for a welterweight showdown.

Kongo told Sky Sports: "My name didn't get called out. I was thinking what's going on?

"Me personally, I think he knows that Josh Kelly is an easier fight. I'm a lot bigger, a lot taller, and stronger. If he can get through Josh Kelly, then he thinks he'll be able to get through me after, but I want to face him first. I'm always willing to fight, so let's get it on.

"A lot of people did say they wanted to see Conor Benn versus Chris Kongo on Twitter. It's there, people want to see the fight, but he wants to keep that quiet.

"Kelly has got to get through his fight with Avanesyan, which is definitely going to be a tough fight. A much harder fight than Formella, so he's got that to worry about, but I'm always willing to step up and fight Conor."

Benn defeated Formella by a wide unanimous decision, equalling the performance of America's former world champion Shawn Porter, who produced a similar result against the German.

But Kongo has questioned whether Formella punched hard enough to truly trouble Benn and is confident he would produce a more ruthless performance against the same opponent.

"It was a good fight, so I firstly want to say well done to Conor Benn, he boxed well and got the win," said the south Londoner.

"Formella, he's an average fighter, he's a bit basic. I watched some highlights of him when he fought Shawn Porter and Porter bullied him.

"Conor Benn did the same thing and obviously Formella doesn't really have the power to hurt anybody in the division, but if that was me [against Benn] I know it would be a different story and it would definitely be a different fight.

"I would have got Formella out of there. I would put my punches together, like I usually do. I believe I punch harder than Conor Benn, and I would have got him out of there."

The undefeated 27-year-old has been frustrated in his attempts to face Liam Taylor, despite the fight being ordered as a British title eliminator by the British Boxing Board of Control.

But Kongo still hopes to deliver another explosive victory next month following his clinical knockout of Luther Clay in the summer.

Kongo broke Luther Clay's resistance in the ninth round

"Next for me is the 4th of December," said Kongo. "I'm just confirming an opponent at the moment, so we're going to start tapering down from Wednesday and ready to just get back in there.

"You'll see something equally as destructive, maybe even earlier than nine rounds, but we'll see. It all depends who they bring. Liam Taylor definitely avoided the fight. He didn't want it, so we're looking at other opponents now.

"The welterweight division is heating up with the likes of me, Conor Benn, Josh Kelly, Chris Jenkins, Ekow Essuman. It's really firing up."