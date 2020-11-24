Saunders vs Murray: James Tennyson and Zach Parker added to undercard

James Tennyson returns on the Billy Joe Saunders vs Martin Murray bill

James Tennyson and Zach Parker have been added to the undercard for the WBO super-middleweight title showdown between Billy Joe Saunders and Martin Murray.

Tennyson faces Josh O'Reilly in an eliminator for the WBA lightweight belt, while Parker takes on Cesar Nunez for the WBO international super-middleweight title on the Saunders-Murray bill on Friday December 4, live on Sky Sports.

After stopping Gavin Gwynne at Fight Camp, Belfast's Tennyson hopes to stake his claim for a big-name bout with an emphatic win over Canadian O'Reilly.

0:59 Tennyson sealed a stoppage win over Gavin Gwynne in the sixth round Tennyson sealed a stoppage win over Gavin Gwynne in the sixth round

"I've been grafting away with Eddie for over three years now and it has been an incredible journey, and while I've collected British, Commonwealth and European titles, I feel I'm only getting warmed up," said Tennyson.

"I want the full deck so I am continuously prepared to go deep until I get the world title.

Billy Joe Saunders battles Martin Murray in the main event

"Josh O'Reilly is undefeated and a great test for me, he is ranked eight with the WBA and is their North American champion. I am No 10 and the WBA international champion, so we both have a lot to gain and it is a great achievement for us both to get this far.

"While it is pretty amazing to be out twice this year in big fights given the current climate we are living in, I'm getting pretty fed up with hearing these American's names being thrown about as the next big thing.

"I would take Yuriorkis Gamboa out in a few rounds and after the O'Reilly eliminator, I want to be headlining bills."

Zach Parker has lined up a shot at WBO champion Saunders

Derby's Parker is the WBO mandatory challenger to Saunders and intends to warm up for a world title fight by defeating Spaniard Nunez in style.



"I'm here and I'm ready to go again," said Parker. "Everyone knows I'm in the game to win world titles and fight on big shows.

0:31 Parker punished Rohan Murdock in the 11th round before finding the knockout Parker punished Rohan Murdock in the 11th round before finding the knockout

"I'm ranked by the WBO as Billy Joe Saunders' mandatory, he knows who I am, and I'm coming for him.

"It is my dream to bring a world title back to Derby and I've worked really hard with my team to get into a place where we're not far from a shot at that."