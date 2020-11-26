Deontay Wilder deserves 'another opportunity' after defeat by Tyson Fury, says WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman

Deontay Wilder has been unable to agree a third fight with Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder deserves "another opportunity" after his five-year reign as WBC champion was ended by Tyson Fury, says WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman.

The American has entered into a mediation process with Fury after he was unable to agree terms for a third WBC title fight following the British star's stunning stoppage win in February.

Sulaiman says Fury retains the "full support" of the WBC, but has acknowledged that Wilder remains firmly in contention for another WBC title fight.

Wilder suffered a stoppage loss to Fury in Las Vegas

"There is an issue that we are aware of that Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have some sort of mediation process going on and that's the only thing, but we don't have any details," Sulaiman told Sky Sports.

"We're just hoping that everything gets resolved and everybody is happy and we see great fights inside the ring."

Asked if Wilder could feature in the WBC's future plans, Sulaiman replied: "Wilder is a tremendous, important element. He was five years champion of the WBC. Extremely loyal.

Fury has abandoned plans for a homecoming clash in December

This is what’s coming for everyone 2021 to infinity. pic.twitter.com/eQ6NiqC9PN — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) November 17, 2020

"The greatest knockout ratio. The percentage is unbelievable and he is a very dear fighter, a champion in the WBC and he deserves, of course, another opportunity.

"He gave Tyson Fury the opportunity and Tyson Fury beat him, knocked him out, and, of course, Wilder is in the mix.

"He deserves an opportunity and we will see how things evolve in the coming year."

Promoter Eddie Hearn hopes to secure two blockbuster battles between Anthony Joshua and Fury next year and had suggested Wilder could be made to wait for another world title shot.

"Wilder has missed the boat," the Matchroom Boxing boss told Sky Sports last month.

"He won't get a shot at the world title until 2022 onwards because we are going to have two fights [with Fury] next year if we beat Pulev."

Joshua makes the next defence of his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles against Kubrat Pulev on December 12, live on Sky Sports Box Office.