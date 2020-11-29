Tyson vs Jones Jr: Jake Paul calls out Conor McGregor after knockout victory over Nate Robinson

Jake Paul named Conor McGregor on a list of potential opponents

Jake Paul issued a challenge to UFC star Conor McGregor after a knockout win over former NBA player Nate Robinson in Los Angeles.

The YouTube star floored Robinson heavily to seal his second boxing victory on the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr undercard and then named McGregor on a list of potential next opponents.

Paul has also been linked with a fight against fellow social media star KSI, who defeated his brother Logan in last year's rematch, and the Brit gave a scathing assessment of his American rival's performance.

He tweeted: "I saw nothing special from Jake lol. Soon come."

Robinson, who had retired from basketball two years ago, came charging out of his corner in the first round, but he soon fell to the canvas after being clipped by a punch behind his ear.

The YouTuber wore an extravagant outfit on his ring walk

Paul floored Robinson again in the second round, then dramatically ended the bout as a right hand sent Robinson toppling face-first onto the canvas.

There was a worrying delay as Robinson required medical attention before getting to his feet following a heavy knockdown.

Jake Paul had marked his boxing debut with another knockout win, a first-round victory over YouTuber AnEsonGib in January.

"I'm taking this seriously," Paul told BT Sport Box Office. "There's a long list of opponents that I want. Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis, I'm going to knock them both out.

"There's my brother, there's KSI on the line, Austin McBroom. I want to be in this sport a long time. I'm in love with it, so why not."