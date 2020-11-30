Tyson Fury can pursue undisputed world title clash with Anthony Joshua, says WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman

4:03 Anthony Joshua says he wants to take Tyson Fury's WBC title Anthony Joshua says he wants to take Tyson Fury's WBC title

WBC champion Tyson Fury has received support from WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman in his pursuit of an undisputed world title fight against Anthony Joshua.

The British rivals want to fight for all the world heavyweight belts next year, provided that they overcome current challenges inside and outside the ring.

Joshua defends his WBA, IBF and WBO belts against Kubrat Pulev on December 12, live on Sky Sports Box Office, while Fury has entered a mediation process over a disputed third fight with Deontay Wilder.

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev is live on Sky Sports Box Office

Sky customers: Buy Joshua v Pulev

Non-Sky customers: Buy Joshua v Pulev

But WBC president Sulaiman has given his backing for Fury to face Joshua, telling Sky Sports: "There's absolutely great hope from the world to see that undisputed fight.

"Tyson Fury is our champion, our pride. Anthony Joshua holds the other belts and he has been a tremendous asset to the sport. A gentleman, a great career.

"To see this showdown, Fury-Joshua, would be tremendous for everyone in the sport of boxing. We will absolutely support it.

0:45 Eddie Hearn says lack of fans has made him nervous about Joshua-Pulev fight Eddie Hearn says lack of fans has made him nervous about Joshua-Pulev fight

"The WBC has no blocks right now. There is no mandatory contender. There is an issue that we are aware that Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have some sort of mediation process going on and that's the only thing, but we don't have any details.

"We're just hoping that everything gets resolved and everybody is happy and we see great fights inside the ring."

Dillian Whyte's status as the WBC mandatory challenger was ended by a knockout loss to Alexander Povetkin, with a rematch set to be rescheduled in January, and an official ruling is yet to be made by the WBC on whether the winner will line up a title shot.

Fury has final say on Joshua fight?

Fury's expected homecoming clash against Agit Kabayel in December was called off amid the ongoing dispute with Wilder.

1:16 Fury's list of opponents is laughable in comparison to Joshua, says Eddie Hearn Fury's list of opponents is laughable in comparison to Joshua, says Eddie Hearn

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn insists he remains eager to arrange a massive showdown with Fury, if his fighter makes a successful title defence against Pulev.

"Listen, it's completely over to them," Hearn has told Sky Sports. "We have the dynamics of the deal in place.

"I don't want to hear [from] Fury: 'No, I'm thinking about fighting in March or April'.

"Why? Just go straight into the AJ fight.

2 weeks 🤩



📺 Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev, December 12, live on Sky Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/qpUPfdBWKK — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) November 28, 2020

"It's going to be the same timeframe.

"[Fury] boxed in February. It's not like he's been out and he didn't box in 2020.

"Listen, Fury doesn't want to take a small fight. They couldn't even get the money together to give him a fight in December, so let's give him plenty of money. Let's give him the biggest fight."

Wilder receives fresh hope from WBC?

Sulaiman has suggested that Wilder will remain in contention for another world title shot, despite his stoppage loss to Fury in February.

"Wilder is a tremendous, important element," Sulaiman told Sky Sports.

Deontay Wilder's WBC title reign was ended by Fury in Las Vegas

"He was five years champion of the WBC. Extremely loyal. The greatest knockout ratio. The percentage is unbelievable and he is a very dear fighter, a champion in the WBC and he deserves, of course, another opportunity.

"He gave Tyson Fury the opportunity and Tyson Fury beat him, knocked him out, and of course Wilder is in the mix. He deserves an opportunity. We will see how things evolve in the coming year."