Saunders vs Murray: Chris Eubank Jr 'all for' rematch with Billy Joe Saunders

Chris Eubank Jr is still open to another fight with Billy Joe Saunders

Chris Eubank Jr insists a second fight with Billy Joe Saunders has been "so hard to make" and claims his rival is avoiding the rematch.

Saunders defeated Eubank Jr on a split decision six years ago in a battle between undefeated British contenders but animosity between them has remained ever since.

Unbeaten Saunders defends his WBO super-middleweight championship against Martin Murray on Friday night, live on Sky Sports.

Eubank Jr and Saunders have always been linked to a rematch

"We have our history and it's a fight that will always be on the boxing public's tongue," Eubank Jr told Sky Sports.

"But it has been so hard to make over the years that I have fallen out of interest with it.

"There are so many other big fights out there for me that it is way back in my mind.

"If there is, at some point, an opportunity to get it done? Then I'm all for it.

"But I'm not actively seeking it. He isn't in my mind and hasn't been for years.

"It's up to him and [his promoter] Eddie Hearn to come to us with the right deal. But they haven't done that because they know what would happen."

Eubank Jr claimed a career-best win over James DeGale in February 2019, then took the WBA interim middleweight title on his US debut last December, which he hopes will position him for another big-name bout.

Saunders has built a 29-fight winning streak and has held world titles in two divisions - but Eubank Jr has accused him of "wimping out" of a fight with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, who will instead face Callum Smith.

"He doesn't live the life so Murray is all he is capable of competing against," Eubank Jr said.

"He will fight lower-tier guys until he decides to cash in and fight me.

"Name one guy who was a big name that everybody was excited about that he beat? I can't name one."

Saunders told Sky Sports about Eubank Jr in 2019: "A clever man would have taken the good from his dad, and left the bad. But Eubank Jr hasn't done that. It's all or nothing, with his dad.

"What do you do against him? You move, duck, turn, move, duck, hit, hold, hit. Eubank Jr can't deal with that."

