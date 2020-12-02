Saunders vs Murray: Live stream of Billy Joe Saunders vs Martin Murray final press conference

Billy Joe Saunders can reignite his British rivalry with Martin Murray at the final press conference ahead of their WBO super-middleweight title fight.

WBO champion Saunders faces Murray at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Friday night, live on Sky Sports, with James Tennyson, Zach Parker, Lerrone Richards and Shannon Courtenay all in action on the same bill.

Saunders came within touching distance of a huge clash against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez this year and cannot afford a setback against Murray.

The St Helens man is attempting to win a world title at the fifth attempt, having emerged with credit from battles against Felix Sturm, Sergio Martinez, Gennadiy Golovkin and Arthur Abraham.

"I need to get in there, in the real thing, to go into the big fights next year," said Saunders.

"To get over that bridge I need to beat Martin Murray. He's not one of those fighters you can ever completely right off."

