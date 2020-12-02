Derek Chisora could return in March as promoter Eddie Hearn has already started searching for an opponent

Derek Chisora and David Haye are planning next heavyweight fight

Derek Chisora could make his return in March, with promoter Eddie Hearn already searching for the British heavyweight's next opponent.

Chisora emerged with credit from a battling points defeat to Oleksandr Usyk in October and Matchroom Boxing boss Hearn has started planning the 36-year-old's next career move.

A unanimous decision loss to Usyk prevented Chisora from forcing himself into contention for a world title fight, but he is set to pursue another major fight in early 2021.

0:59 Watch highlights of Derek Chisora's defeat by Oleksandr Usyk Watch highlights of Derek Chisora's defeat by Oleksandr Usyk

"He's always in great fights and I think he loves fighting," Hearn told Sky Sports.

Sky customers: Buy Joshua v Pulev

Non-Sky customers: Buy Joshua v Pulev

"He loves challenging himself, he loves being part of these big nights, and he's always in great fights.

"The search goes on for the new Derek Chisora opponent and I think you will see him in March or April time."

Chisora's manager David Haye had suggested that his fighter could even pursue a third clash against Dillian Whyte.

The Brixton man is currently preparing for a rescheduled rematch against Alexander Povetkin, with a date expected to be confirmed soon by the Russian's team.

0:46 David Haye says Chisora has several options after Usyk loss David Haye says Chisora has several options after Usyk loss

"There are some amazing options out there," Haye told Sky Sports last month.

"Dillian Whyte III? Who would not want to see that?

"I can tell you for a fact - I was in both training camps for [the rematch with Whyte and then Usyk] and what Chisora did in training was significantly improved."