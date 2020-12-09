Joshua vs Pulev: Sergey Kuzmin on his quick KO of Joe Joyce and forcing David Price to retire

Sergey Kuzmin will fight Martin Bakole

Sergey Kuzmin has refused to take too much heart from a 32-second stoppage of Joe Joyce in the amateurs – but would like to settle the score as professionals.

The Russian heavyweight takes on Martin Bakole on the undercard to Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Can Kuzmin inflict another shock stoppage?

Sky customers: Buy Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev

Non-Sky customers: Buy Joshua v Pulev

Kuzmin beat Joyce as amateurs in 2013

What can you remember of your quick victory over Joyce at the 2013 European Championships?

Kuzmin: It happened very quickly and it was not a very long fight.

It's hard to describe all that came through my head because I didn't get to see much of what he brought into the fight.

You floored him twice and ended the fight in 32 seconds…

Kuzmin: This was the super-heavyweight division and each and every punch matters.

I delivered a very good punch accurately and with good timing and it ended the fight.

Could you cause the same result if you met Joyce in a professional ring?

Kuzmin: If the fight happens we will see. It would not make any sense to compare one fight to another and amateur and professional boxing.

But hopefully we will meet one day in the ring and we will see, I am very interested in fighting Joyce in the future in the pros.

David Price and Sergey Kuzmin trade blows at Wembley Stadium

UK fans remember you for forcing David Price to retire on his stool - how did you do it?

Kuzmin: I cannot open all my secrets. My goal was to show my character and my strength in the ring.

David Price truly is a better boxer skill wise then Martin Bakole, but we had a plan and a tactic on how we would beat him and I followed that plan with my trainer Gennadiy Mashyanov.

Can British fans expect another explosive performance from you against Martin Bakole?

Kuzmin: I am always very excited to fight in the UK and to show the British fans a fight to remember!

0:39 Watch this brutal Martin Bakole KO Watch this brutal Martin Bakole KO

What is your opinion of Bakole as a fighter?

Kuzmin: I know that he is a well skilled fighter, can take a punch, can box and fight, but can't wait until fight night to see what he is made of in the ring.

Your fight with Bakole is for a WBC international title - are you targeting WBC champion Tyson Fury?

Kuzmin: Of course, my goal has always been to fight for a world title. If Tyson Fury will be the champion I will go after his belt.

Watch Joshua vs Pulev on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber, you can book and watch it here.