Joshua vs Pulev: Lawrence Okolie fight off as Krzysztof Glowacki tests positive for Covid-19

Lawrence Okolie was set to fight for a world title

Lawrence Okolie's world title fight has been cancelled because opponent Krzysztof Glowacki has tested positive for Covid-19.

Okolie will instead fight a new opponent to be named shortly.

Okolie and Glowacki were set to go head to head for the vacant WBO cruiserweight championship on the undercard to Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev on December 12, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Krzysztof Glowacki is a former world champion

Promoter Eddie Hearn tweeted: "The search is on. Any top 10 cruiserweights slide into my DM's."

Undefeated Okolie had stormed through 2019 with four knockouts and won the European title but must now wait to further his accomplishments.

Experienced Pole Glowacki has won 31 of his 33 fights, losing only to Oleksandr Usyk and Mairis Briedis.

Glowacki is a former WBO champion.

The Joshua vs Pulev undercard includes two heavyweight battles - Hughie Fury will take on Mariusz Wach and Martin Bakole will fight Sergey Kuzmin.