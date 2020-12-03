Saunders vs Murray: Billy Joe Saunders and Martin Murray in peak physical shape for WBO title fight

Billy Joe Saunders defends WBO belt against Martin Murray

Billy Joe Saunders was in lean condition and looking for 'a good scrap' after making weight for his WBO title fight against Martin Murray.

The WBO super-middleweight champion faces Murray at The SSE Arena on Friday, live on Sky Sports, and the British rivals were comfortably inside the 168lbs limit at the final weigh-in.

Saunders is pursuing a big-name fight next year, having come agonisingly close to a clash with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, and the unbeaten 31-year-old expects an entertaining battle with Murray.

The Brit rivals were inside the super-middleweight limit

"We're both clearly looking ready for the fight," Saunders told Sky Sports. "Let's give the fans what they want, a good dust up, a good scrap. Let's have it.

"A four-time world title challenger, so I expect the best from Martin Murray. It's going to be a good fight like I say, he's coming to win, I'm coming to win, so the fight fans tune in."

But Murray has vowed to become a world champion at the fifth attempt after falling short against elite fighters such as Gennadiy Golovkin and Sergio Martinez.

I know it's my time. I'm ready for it. Martin Murray

"No one is expecting it, but me, my team, everyone back home, my family, we all know how hard I've worked for this," Murray told Sky Sports.

"I know it's my time. I'm ready for it. The best I've trained in years, if not the best camp I've ever had. I've made the weight the best I've ever made it and I'm feeling good, ready to go."

On an exciting undercard, James Tennyson and Josh O'Reilly made the lightweight limit ahead of a final eliminator for a WBA title fight.

Shannon Courtenay also returns against Dorota Norek

Zach Parker is targeting a WBO mandatory title shot at Saunders, but must firstly overcome Cesar Nunez and both fighters were under the super-middleweight mark at 167lbs.

Shannon Courtenay has stepped down to bantamweight after her first professional defeat and she weighed in at 117.9lbs, with Dorota Norek coming in at 115.9lbs.

