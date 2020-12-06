Anthony Yarde wants rematch against Lyndon Arthur after points defeat

Lyndon Arthur (l) and Anthony Yarde in their light-heavyweight title fight

Anthony Yarde wants a rematch after losing to fellow British fighter Lyndon Arthur on points.

Arthur successfully defended his Commonwealth light-heavyweight title with a split-decision victory over Yarde in London on Saturday night as he secured his 18th professional victory after recording a 111-117 115-114 115-114 verdict at Westminster's Church House.

Yarde looked to have won when he landed a powerful right to the jaw in round 12 but Manchester fighter Arthur held firm for the second defence of his title.

Both fighters are keen for a rematch, with Londoner Yarde convinced he was hard done by.

"There were parts where it was close but if you look at who landed the clean, effective punches... I was pressing the whole fight," he told BT Sport.

"This just sums up 2020 for me."

I told use!!! Manchester stand up.. pic.twitter.com/1NEM27nzVY — King👑Lyndon Arthur (@LyndonArthur) December 6, 2020

Asked if he wanted a rematch, Yarde simply replied: "Absolutely."

Reflecting on the bout after twice watching it back on Sunday, Yarde tweeted: "I watched the fight with sound and then again on mute. I believe I won the fight at least 7-5 and I won the last round big.

"I felt I was winning a fight that was lacking a bit of entertainment so I pressed the last round to try and get the knock out."

Arthur recognised the threat Yarde had posed but he too felt he deserved to claim the victory.

"His defence was good and he was trying to counter me. He did counter me a couple of times but I felt like I landed with my right hand as well," said Arthur.

"It was no animosity, it was just business."

He too is keen for a rematch, stating: "Of course, why would I not?" when asked about the prospect of going up against Yarde once again.