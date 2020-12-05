Billy Joe Saunders should consider a rematch with Chris Eubank Jr, says George Groves

Billy Joe Saunders should not ignore a "huge" rematch with Chris Eubank Jr as he considers exciting options for next year, says Sky Sports expert George Groves.

Saunders retained his WBO super-middleweight title with a dominant points win over Martin Murray to keep himself in contention for a major fight against an America-based star or another British rival.

Eubank Jr's unbeaten record was ended by a split decision loss to Saunders in 2014, and Groves insists a second fight could create massive public demand.

"It's probably not on his radar as a big fight, but a guilty pleasure for me is Chris Eubank Jr," said Groves, who inflicted Eubank Jr's second loss in a WBA title fight in 2018.

"The first fight was so close and I'd just love to see it again.

"I don't think he's going to get the Canelo fight next year. I'm not sure if he'll be interested in Andrade or some of the other American fighters out there.

Chris Eubank Jr was edged out by Saunders six years ago

"I think over here, if we're allowed to have fans, then that's a huge fight, Eubank Jr."

WBO president Paco Valcarcel announced on social media that Saunders should fulfil a mandatory title fight, if he did not face Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez or Demetrius Andrade in his next bout.

Congratulations to @WorldBoxingOrg 168 lbs Champ Billy Joe Saunders. WBO is waiting for @EddieHearn to advise within 10 days if he will face Canelo or Andrade next. If he doesn’t face either one, we will order to face mandatory challenger designated by Championship Committee. — Paco Valcárcel, Esq. (@PacoValcarcel) December 4, 2020

Promoter Eddie Hearn has insisted that Saunders will have a stellar list of potential opponents, including the winner of Canelo against Callum Smith in December and other big names in the States.

The Matchroom Boxing boss told Sky Sports: "When a fighter is as good as Billy Joe Saunders. When they're in their prime like this, we can't waste the opportunity to find out how good he really is.

"We're not yet seeing it because he's not mixing with the elite of the elite.

"Golovkin, Canelo, Callum Smith, Demetrius Andrade. All these fights, it must be one of them next, because otherwise we're wasting our time, he's wasting his career."

Saunders expressed his frustration after coming agonisingly close to a Canelo clash in May, although he remains determined to test himself against the sport's elite fighters.

"They all want to fight me, but not one of them signs no contract, so they don't want to fight me that much," he told Sky Sports. "Get your pens out and get it signed.

"Any super-middleweight let's get it on. People can criticise me all they want. The main thing is I'm here to fight. Whenever you want to ring me, I'll be ready for the new year, but it has to be a big fight."

Asked for his preferred foe, Saunders said: "Everyone wants Canelo, don't they? I hope Smith beats him.

"Fair play for getting the fight, I wish him all the best and I hope as a fellow Brit he does it, but if not, that's the fight in the new year I want."