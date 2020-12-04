Saunders vs Murray: Billy Joe Saunders retains WBO super-middleweight belt with dominant points victory over Martin Murray

Billy Joe Saunders sealed a points win over Martin Murray

Billy Joe Saunders completed a masterful points win over Martin Murray to retain his WBO super-middleweight title and stay on course for a big-name fight in 2021.

The unbeaten 31-year-old dominated from the opening round with his superior ring skills as Murray fell short in his fifth world title attempt, suffering a unanimous decision loss with scores of 120-109, 120-109 and 118-110 at The SSE Arena, Wembley.

More to follow...