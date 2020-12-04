Murray vs Saunders: James Tennyson stops Josh O'Reilly in first round of WBA title eliminator

James Tennyson swiftly defeated Josh O'Reilly

James Tennyson ruthlessly stopped Josh O'Reilly in the opening round as he remained in contention for a WBA lightweight title fight.

The Belfast man had far too much power for his Canadian opponent, flooring him on two occasions to complete a whirlwind victory in a WBA final eliminator at The SSE Arena, Wembley.

Tennyson has stepped up a division after being halted by Tevin Farmer in an IBF super-featherweight fight, but promoter Eddie Hearn wants to deliver another major bout at 135lbs, naming Jorge Linares as a likely next opponent.

O'Reilly's unbeaten record was in peril from the opening seconds and he tumbled over following a cluster of punches from a fired-up Tennyson.

O'Reilly was floored twice by Tennyson

A cuffing left hook sent O'Reilly crashing to the canvas again and his legs betrayed him amidst a follow up assault by Tennyson, prompting the referee to step in.

"I was expecting a tough night here with Josh," said Tennyson.

"Six straight knockout wins at lightweight

"I'm feeling a heck of a lot stronger."