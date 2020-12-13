Anthony Joshua was reluctant to say Tyson Fury's name but that fight must happen next, says Carl Froch

4:05 Anthony Joshua says he wants to face whoever has the WBC belt and if it's Tyson Fury then so be it! Anthony Joshua says he wants to face whoever has the WBC belt and if it's Tyson Fury then so be it!

Anthony Joshua was reluctant to say Tyson Fury's name, but that is the "only fight" which will satisfy public demand, says Sky Sports expert Carl Froch.

Joshua defended his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles with an explosive knockout of Kubrat Pulev in the ninth round to stay on course for a massive clash with WBC king Fury.

But the unified champion called for "less talk, more action" in the aftermath of his win and asked the crowd to reveal their preferred choice for his next fight.

Sky customers: Buy Joshua vs Pulev repeats

Non-Sky customers: Buy Joshua vs Pulev repeats

Joshua inflicted a ninth-round knockout on Kubrat Pulev

Froch questioned why Joshua did not call out Fury, telling Sky Sports: "The only concern I have, you just said it there. [Promoter] Eddie Hearn said it, but Anthony Joshua didn't say it. He kind of refused to say it.

"I don't know at what point, why he wouldn't want to say, 'That's the one.'

"He asked the crowd."

Fellow Sky Sports expert Johnny Nelson replied: "He kind of did answer it. He said if the next man is Tyson Fury, make it be Tyson Fury."

Matchroom Boxing Eddie Hearn insisted he wants to make the Joshua vs Fury fight "straight away" and Froch believes the British rivals must finally meet in the near future.

There's still question marks. Is Tyson Fury in his head, on his mind? Carl Froch

"I think the only guy out there for him now is the Tyson Fury fight," said Froch.

"It's kind of the only fight that the crowd are going to accept and it's the fight that the people want.

"It's almost like ancient Rome in the Colosseum, when the crowd have spoken. The fans that follow Anthony Joshua, they want to see the Tyson Fury fight.

"He's got Oleksandr Usyk for the WBO mandatory, that's an option.

"There's still question marks. Is Tyson Fury in his head, on his mind?

"Eddie Hearn said there, 'Tomorrow morning we're on the phone. We're making that fight.'

"Let's see if it happens, but that really is the fight that we need to see now."

Watch Joshua vs Pulev repeats on Sunday at 9am and 4pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber, you can book and watch it here.