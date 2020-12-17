Dillian Whyte hopes to inflict crushing loss on Deontay Wilder in heavyweight grudge fight next year

Dillian Whyte could settle his feud with Deontay Wilder

Dillian Whyte would 'love to smash Deontay Wilder's face' and told his American rival to get 'serious' about a heavyweight grudge fight.

The Brixton man had been frustrated in his pursuit of a WBC title fight with Wilder, but the feuding duo have both voiced their desire to finally share the ring.

Whyte would relish a showdown with Wilder, either before or after a rescheduled rematch with Alexander Povetkin, and the Alabama man has named the Brit as a desired opponent.

Wilder has insisted he wants a fight with Whyte

"I would love to smash Deontay Wilder's face in," Whyte told Sky Sports. "It's one of those fights where I would be very charged up. I would go out in the first round and just get going after him.

"It is frustrating, but it's still a big name. He's one of the top guys and I would love to fight him.

"He has to be serious. We offered him six, seven million dollars once and he turned it down when he was making one million dollars to fight Luis Ortiz.

"How serious is he?"

After becoming mandatory challenger, Whyte was denied a shot at Wilder, who instead lost his WBC heavyweight belt in a rematch defeat to Tyson Fury in February.

Whyte still plans to avenge his loss to Povetkin, while Wilder is currently locked in a dispute with Fury about a third fight.

"When people mention Deontay Wilder's name to me, I just get stressed," said Whyte. "It's crazy, because once again someone else wants to fight me.

"Parker didn't want to fight me when he had the title. I tried to fight him, no. Lucas Browne, I tried to fight him, no. All of these guys.

"Deontay Wilder, I tried to fight him when he was champion. No. Now they've all lost, they want to fight me after.

"Luis Ortiz, I tried to fight Luis Ortiz three or four times. No. Povetkin, I tried to fight him three or four times before. No.

"But when they're in a bad position, they want to fight me now because it's a win-win for them. If they lose, they get paid well, if they win, they're back in the frame. These guys have got no respect."

Whyte has revealed that Wilder and Povetkin are on a five-man shortlist of opponents who he is determined to fight before the end of his career.

"In my mindset, there's only five fights for me," said Whyte. "If I get those five fights, then I'm happy to call it a day, to be honest. I don't want any of these guys to retire.

"It depends on what these guys are doing. I might have to do more, but if I get the five fights I want.

"Those fights should be Povetkin, Luis Ortiz, Wilder, Fury, Joshua. Fight those guys then I've fought everyone I can fight.

"Even now, Povektin keeps delaying it, saying he's sick. I'm like, 'Okay, that's fine, I want you to be at your best when I fight you'.

"Have as much time as you want, let me fight Luis Ortiz in February, and then I'll fight you later in the year."

