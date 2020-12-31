Tyson Fury versus Anthony Joshua is not the only dream fight that our panel of experts want to see in 2021

Could Amir Khan finally receive a long-awaited British battle?

Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury is an eagerly awaited showdown, but our panel of experts have also picked out more dream fights that they want to see in 2021.

An undisputed world heavyweight title fight is top of the wishlist for many fight fans, but there are more exciting match-ups that could captivate the boxing world.

The Panel select three fights that they hope can be delivered next year...

Carl Froch

Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury

The two best heavyweights in the world both happen to be British and they've got to fight while they're in their prime. We can't let belts, or politics get in the way.

Teofimo Lopez vs Gervonta Davis

Lopez is a top fighter. We've seen it against Vasyl Lomachenko. Was Lomachenko a bit injured? Maybe, maybe not. But Lopez looks top level. I've been ringside to watch Davis and remember thinking, 'This kid can fight'. He's got big power and excellent movement.

Terence Crawford ruthlessly stopped Julius Indongo in 2017 Terence Crawford ruthlessly stopped Julius Indongo in 2017

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford

We all know what Errol Spence Jr has got, we've seen him against Kell Brook. Spence Jr took care of business like he always does. Terence Crawford is probably the best out of the lot at welterweight, but Spence Jr is going to give him a hell of a fight. They've both got speed, power and skills, and it's a fight that you want to see.

Adam Smith

Billy Joe Saunders vs Chris Eubank Jr

The build-up, the needle, and the fight itself would be absolutely fantastic. Callum Smith could also fight Billy Joe, so there are a few interesting fights out there.

Katie Taylor vs Natasha Jonas

It would be brilliant to see the repeat of their bout at the London 2012 Olympics. I would also love to see Savannah Marshall against Claressa Shields, but I don't think that will happen next year.

0:35 Khan has spoken in the past about his desire to battle Kell Brook Khan has spoken in the past about his desire to battle Kell Brook

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook

This is surely the final year that you could talk about this fight. After everything that's gone on, it is a fight that will be happening too late, but at the same time, I don't see where either have got to go, unless they fight each other.

If we're talking worldwide, then Terence Crawford against Errol Spence Jr is the fight that everybody wants to see.

Johnny Nelson

Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury

A pair of Brits in an undisputed world title fight is unheard of, and it would be massive. There would be plenty of debate and it's a huge talking point. I want it to happen this year, because we don't want to reach a stage where one fighter is past his best, and it's like a false win.

2:03 Joshua vs Fury will go ahead next year, says Sky Sports expert Johnny Nelson Joshua vs Fury will go ahead next year, says Sky Sports expert Johnny Nelson

Teofimo Lopez vs Gervonta Davis

Two young, strong fighters that are at the top of their game. It's the best fighting the best.

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford

This would answer that final question - who is the best at welterweight? It's an argument about why one would beat the other, and I love the debate that it creates, but now we need an answer.

Matthew Macklin

Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury

The two best heavyweights, no 1 and 2, fighting for the status of undisputed champion. It doesn't really get any bigger than that.

Errol Spence Jr displayed his destructive power against Brook in 2017 Errol Spence Jr displayed his destructive power against Brook in 2017

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford

It's a fight that divides people right down the middle. Personally myself, it's a tough one to call. They are two welterweights that are at the top of their game right now, but if it goes a bit longer, then it might slip past its sell by date.

Teofimo Lopez vs Gervonta Davis

I would have said Lomachenko against Davis, but Lopez has beaten Lomachenko, and he's a more natural lightweight as well. Lopez has that self-belief that a young, undefeated fighter has, and that's what won him the fight against Lomachenko, along with other things.

Lopez against Davis would be a fight that everyone is licking their lips about.

Dave Coldwell

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford

Two absolute beasts in the division and I want to see if Spence's size and aggression become too much for Crawford, who has come up two weight divisions. Will Crawford's boxing IQ and skills negate that size advantage that Spence has got?

0:26 Vasiliy Lomachenko clinically stopped Anthony Crolla in 2019 Vasiliy Lomachenko clinically stopped Anthony Crolla in 2019

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Gervonta Davis

I'm a huge fan of Lomachenko. One fight, one loss does not make a bad fighter. I just feel that everybody is saying, 'He was never that good', just discounting everything he has done. In Davis, he would be fighting a huge puncher, who we have not seen since the Gerald McClellan and Mike Tyson days.

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol

I would love to see that fight. I really enjoy watching Bivol, who can punch, but he can box as well, whereas Beterbiev is an absolute wrecking machine. That's an intriguing fight for me, but AJ vs Fury is the one we all want to see.

Andy Clarke

Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury

This is a once in a lifetime fight. It's got to happen.

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford

People have been talking about Spence Jr against Crawford for so long. There's loads of good fighters in that division and we've seen some really good fights, but the whole thing is a bit of a waste of time, until Spence Jr and Crawford share the ring.

Gervonta Davis stopped Jose Pedraza to win his first world title in 2017 Gervonta Davis stopped Jose Pedraza to win his first world title in 2017

Teofimo Lopez vs Gervonta Davis

I just really like that fight. I would rather see that fight than the Teofimo Lopez vs Vasiliy Lomachenko rematch. I don't see why Lopez should give Lomachenko a rematch. I like Lomachenko, but Lopez beat him clearly I thought.