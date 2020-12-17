Joseph Parker's fight against Junior Fa rescheduled in Auckland on February 27, says promoter David Higgins

Joseph Parker was set to face Junior Fa last week

Joseph Parker's "critical fight" against Junior Fa has been rescheduled in Auckland on February 27, confirmed the former WBO champion's manager David Higgins.

Parker was originally set to return on December 12, but Fa had to undergo surgery after abnormalities were found in blood tests.

The Kiwi heavyweight rivals, who are both ranked in the WBO top 10, will instead share the ring early next year, with the winner staying firmly in contention for a future world title fight.

Parker is targeting another world heavyweight title fight

"The doctors have cleared Junior Fa to get back into training soon and he'll be fully fit for the new date on Saturday 27th February," Higgins told Sky Sports.

"Joseph is obviously frustrated, but he's channelling that frustration into training and the gym. He plans to do some proper damage on the new date.

"This fight is critical, Joseph has to win this fight, and he plans to do so emphatically, and make a statement."

Parker sealed a fifth-round stoppage of Shawndell Winters in February, while Fa defeated Devin Vargas on points in his last fight in November 2019.