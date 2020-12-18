Smith vs Canelo: Intense stare-down at weigh-in between Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Callum Smith

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez battles Callum Smith for two world titles at the weekend

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Callum Smith shared an intense face-off after they both made weight for this weekend's world title fight.

Canelo and Smith clash on Saturday night in Texas for the WBA 'super' and WBC super-middleweight belts, and both fighters were bang on the 168lbs limit at the weigh-in.

The Mexican star, a four-weight world champion, voiced his respect for the Liverpudlian, but revealed that he intends to collect all the world titles in the division.

I know he's a tall fighter, I know he's a strong fighter. Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez

Canelo said: "He is number one in this division, in the 168lbs, and (trainer) Eddie (Reynoso) and I want to unify all the titles at 168lbs and he is the best here.

"Callum is really good at what he does and this is why we're here, fighting this fight."

Smith, who stopped George Groves to win the World Boxing Super Series in 2018, displayed his significant height advantage at the final head-to-head.

"I know he's a tall fighter, I know he's a strong fighter," said Canelo. "He's a very good fighter, he has very good qualities. I too have very good qualities, and I know it's going to be a great fight.

Smith has a sizeable height advantage over Canelo

"A difficult fight, but a very good fight that we're going to put on.

"The experience that I have, the reality is if they're taller, shorter, it doesn't matter. It doesn't mean much to me due to my experience."

Unbeaten in 27 fights, Smith insists he can produce one of the biggest victories in British boxing history.

"I've got to dominate," said the WBA 'super' champion. "I've got to try and be the better fighter, which I think I am.

"I am a world champion, I've got to go in there and treat him like the 27 previous opponents. Go in and the best version of me beats him. I can't worry too much at what he's good at and what he does."