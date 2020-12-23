Martin Murray: Five-time world title challenger retires from boxing

Former British and Commonwealth middleweight champion Martin Murray has announced his retirement from boxing.

The 38-year-old was also WBA interim middleweight title-holder between 2011 and 2014 - and challenged for a world title on five occasions.

Murray has taken on the likes of Gennady Golovkin, Arthur Abraham and George Groves - and finished his career with a gutsy display in a points defeat to Billy Joe Saunders, as he challenged for the WBO Super-middleweight title in London on 4 December.

Murray was a gallant loser against Billy Joe Saunders earlier this month (Pic: Matchroom Boxing)

Murray said: "When I turned professional I wanted to hang them up without any regrets and taking all opportunities that were put my way, and I did just that.

"I went around the world and fought the best - and pushed them all the way too, so I'm happy and proud of what I achieved.

"I also wanted to be able to say that all the hard work and sacrifices have been worth it and they have.

"I'm now looking forward to the next chapter of my life and spending it with my beautiful wife Gemma, our three beautiful children Archie, Amelia and Aisla - and our amazing family and friends.

"I hope that I'm an example of what you can achieve with hard work and proof that you can always turn your life around if you truly want to."