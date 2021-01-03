Ryan Garcia calls out Floyd Mayweather's protege Gervonta Davis after KO win over Luke Campbell

Ryan Garcia has targeted American rival Gervonta Davis

Ryan Garcia called out Floyd Mayweather's protege Gervonta Davis after he climbed off the canvas to stop Luke Campbell in Dallas.

The unbeaten 22-year-old was floored by Campbell for the first time in his career, but produced an impressive response as he halted the Hull fighter with a brutal body in the seventh round to claim the WBC interim lightweight belt.

Victory means Garcia is mandatory challenger to WBC champion Devin Haney, but the Californian insisted that his top priority is a showdown with 'Tank' Davis, who is mentored by ring great Mayweather.

Floyd Mayweather guides the career of Gervonta Davis

"I really want to be a man of my word," Garcia told DAZN. "I really want to fight Tank. I know people are worried about that one, but I'm ready for you.

"This fight, I fought an Olympic gold medallist. Pound-for-pound at the time, Lomachenko couldn't stop him. Linares dropped him, but couldn't finish him. I showed today that I'm special."

Asked about a WBC title fight, Garcia said: "Devin Haney, he is going to be that opponent of course, I want to fight him. I want to fight Tank first, of course.

"But it is what it is. If we can make Devin, let's make Devin. Why not, let's go."

Campbell had floored Garcia in the second round

But Garcia ended the fight with a body shot in the seventh

Garcia's perfect record had appeared in peril when he was toppled to the canvas after a left hook from Campbell, although he recovered well from the first crisis of his 21-fight career.

"Even when he dropped me, I got up," said Garcia. "It was a good shot, I was cold and he caught me. I was like, 'Yo, I got dropped, this is crazy.'

"I've never been dropped in my life. I think I got a little too excited over the moment.

"I just felt I could crack him, but he cracked me. I had to adjust, and calm down, because I knew I could beat him. I just had to get back up and show everybody what a warrior really is like.

Garcia celebrated with gym-mate Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez

"I was a little dizzy, I ain't going to lie, but I was like, 'It's not that bad.' What's the worst this guy is going to do? Try and come at me. I wasn't really too worried."