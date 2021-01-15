Dillian Whyte, Josh Warrington, Conor Benn, Lawrence Okolie, Josh Kelly and Chantelle Cameron return in new Sky Sports schedule

1:03 An exciting new Sky schedule awaits boxing fans this year... An exciting new Sky schedule awaits boxing fans this year...

Dillian Whyte's rematch with Alexander Povetkin is part of an exciting new boxing schedule, with Josh Warrington, Conor Benn, Chantelle Cameron and even more big fights.

Matchroom's 2021 line-up of shows will begin with a bang on Saturday February 13, live on Sky Sports, as undefeated IBF featherweight king Warrington faces Mexico's Mauricio Lara, who stands in the way of ambitious plans for the Leeds man.

Josh Warrington is back on Sky Sports

Warrington vs Lara on February 13, live on Sky Sports Josh Warrington vs Mauricio Lara Zelfa Barrett vs Kiko Martinez Leigh Wood vs Reece Mould Hopey Price vs TBC

Nottingham's Leigh Wood also clashes with unbeaten Doncaster man Reece Mould for the vacant British featherweight title. Manchester super-featherweight contender Zelfa Barrett defends his IBF intercontinental title against Spain's former super-bantamweight world champion Kiko Martinez. Fast-rising Sheffield super-lightweight talent Dalton Smith takes on Rotherham's Lee Appleyard. Leeds featherweight Hopey Price looks to build on his win over Jonny Phillips at Fight Camp last summer.

Russia's European welterweight champion David Avanesyan makes his long-awaited title defence against Josh Kelly at the top of the bill on Saturday February 20, live on Sky Sports.

Josh Kelly's European title clash with David Avanesyan is live on Sky Sports

Avanesyan vs Josh Kelly, February 20, live on Sky Sports David Avanesyan vs Josh Kelly Amy Timlin vs Carly Skelly Florian Marku vs Rylan Charlton Anthony Fowler vs Jorge Fortea Jonny Fisher vs Matt Gordon

Undefeated welterweights Florian Marku and Rylan Charlton meet in what promises to be an explosive 10-round battle. Liverpool super-welterweight Anthony Fowler returns against Spain's Jorge Fortea following his win over Adam Harper at Fight Camp. Amy Timlin and Carly Skelly rematch for the vacant Commonwealth super-bantamweight title after their split-decision draw last October, and explosive Romford heavyweight Johnny Fisher makes his highly anticipated professional debut.

Povetkin's blockbuster heavyweight rematch with Whyte lands on Saturday March 6, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with details of the chief support bout to be announced shortly.

Povetkin vs Whyte, March 6, live on Sky Sports Box Office Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte Fabio Wardley vs Eric Molina Campbell Hatton vs TBC Youssef Khoumari vs Kane Baker

Ipswich heavyweight talent Fabio Wardley steps-up again against former world title challenger Eric Molina. Manchester super-featherweight Campbell Hatton - son of British fight legend Ricky Hatton - makes his professional debut and Wembley super-featherweight Youssef Khoumari faces Birmingham's Kane Baker.



Hackney cruiserweight Lawrence Okolie attempts to become Britain's next world champion in just his 16th fight when he clashes with Krzysztof Glowacki for the vacant WBO crown on Saturday March 20, live on Sky Sports.

2:53 Lawrence Okolie says he's ready for the world's best at cruiserweight Lawrence Okolie says he's ready for the world's best at cruiserweight

Okolie vs Glowacki, March 20, live on Sky Sports Lawrence Okolie vs Krzysztof Głowacki Chantelle Cameron vs Melissa Hernandez Chris Billam-Smith vs Deion Jumah Ramla Ali vs Vanessa Caballero

Northampton's Chantelle Cameron makes the first defence of her WBC super-lightweight world title against Puerto Rico's Melissa Hernandez. Bournemouth's Commonwealth cruiserweight champion Chris Billam-Smith takes on Chelsea's English champion Deion Jumah for the vacant British title and Somali-British prospect Ramla Ali faces Spain's Vanessa Caballero in her second fight in the paid ranks.

Chantelle Cameron's WBC belt is at stake on Lawrence Okolie show

On Saturday April 10, live on Sky Sports, rising welterweight star Conor Benn defends his WBA continental title against Samuel Vargas.

'The Destroyer' dominated Germany's Sebastian Formella over 10 rounds and now faces Vargas, who has shared the ring with current WBC and IBF welterweight world champion Errol Spence Jr, two-weight world champion Danny Garcia and former unified super-lightweight world champion Amir Khan.

5:33 Conor Benn says he's on a collision course with British rival Josh Kelly Conor Benn says he's on a collision course with British rival Josh Kelly

Benn vs Vargas, April 10, live on Sky Sports Conor Benn vs Samuel Vargas Rachel Ball vs Shannon Courtenay Savannah Marshall vs TBC Felix Cash vs TBC Kash Farooq vs TBC

Aldridge's Rachel Ball and Watford's Shannon Courtenay rematch with the vacant WBA bantamweight world title on the line. Hartlepool's Savannah Marshall makes the first defence of her WBO super-middleweight world title after her emphatic win over Hannah Rankin in October. Commonwealth middleweight champion Felix Cash fights for the first time since his win over Jason Welborn and Glasgow bantamweight Kash Farooq returns after his masterclass win over Angel Aviles.

Matchroom Sport Managing Director Eddie Hearn said: "Even in a pandemic I feel like this is the strongest start to a year Matchroom have had in a long time.

We have some thrilling main events and stacked cards that feature some of the biggest names in British boxing returning to action as we look to make a real statement in 2021. Eddie Hearn

"It's going to be a rough ride over the next couple of months but with plenty of drama and excitement along the way. We have some thrilling main events and stacked cards that feature some of the biggest names in British boxing returning to action as we look to make a real statement in 2021."

Adam Smith, Head of Boxing Development for Sky Sports, said: "We're absolutely thrilled with our strongest start to a New Year as we bring you more of the biggest names in British boxing.

"The hugely popular Josh Warrington kicks off our first live show on Sky Sports, in a world title defence against Mauricio Lara, with a unification clash in touching distance.

"Josh Kelly settles his long-running rivalry with David Avanesyan, while Amy Timlin and Carly Skelly share the ring again on the same bill after battling to a draw.

Savannah Marshall defends her world title on Conor Benn bill

"Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin delivered one of the most dramatic heavyweight fights of last year and we're expecting more fireworks in their rematch, with Campbell Hatton also making his pro debut, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

"Lawrence Okolie finally receives his world title fight against Krzysztof Glowacki on another exciting night that features Ramla Ali's return and Chantelle Cameron's first defence of her WBC belt.

"It's then Conor Benn's turn to take centre stage in a crucial showdown with Samuel Vargas. Boxing is back in 2021, so get ready for more epic fights on Sky Sports."