British Boxing Board of Control announces the sport's return in February from Covid-19 shutdown

Josh Kelly could return next month

Boxing in the UK can resume next month, the British Boxing Board of Control has confirmed.

A statement on Monday read: "The British Boxing Board of Control will be resuming boxing tournaments under its jurisdiction in the middle of February.

"Dates and venues to be confirmed in due course."

The organisation which oversees professional boxing in the UK announced a shutdown of all events throughout January because of a rise in Covid-19 cases.

The most high-profile fight postponed was Josh Kelly's European title fight against David Avanesyan.

Initially planned for January 30, the major step up for unbeaten Olympian Kelly now awaits a rescheduled date.

Kelly and Avanesyan's collision course has been two years in the making but news boxing can resume next month brings them closer to finally sharing the ring.