Povetkin vs Whyte 2: Chris Kongo collides with Michael McKinson for the WBO Global belt on March 6 bill

Undefeated welterweights Chris Kongo and Michael McKinson will collide for the WBO Global title on the Povetkin vs Whyte 2 bill, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

South Londoner Kongo racked up his 12th straight win at Fight Camp last summer, stopping Luther Clay in their WBO Global title fight, while Portsmouth's McKinson floored Martin Harkin in a points win to extend his perfect record to 19 wins in October.

With the winner climbing higher up the WBO rankings, Kongo plans to deliver another destructive win over McKinson on the undercard for Dillian Whyte's heavyweight rematch with Alexander Povetkin on March 6.

Chris Kongo stopped Luther Clay to claim the WBO Global title

McKinson meets Kongo in a battle of unbeaten contenders

"I've very excited, this is a fight that I've wanted for a long time," said Kongo. "He was saying that he was far ahead of me, but now I've got the belt, the tables have turned.

"Michael has said he's the most avoided, but I know I'm the most avoided, so we have to make it happen. The two most dangerous fighters in the division - we're both getting it on now - so it's a big fight.

"It's not, can I solve 'The Problem?' I will solve 'The Problem' on March 6, guaranteed. In the Luther Clay fight, I said before it, someone is going to go down, and I definitely know it's not me. Same way someone is going to go down in this fight, and it's definitely not me again.

I want the big risk fights. If you don't take risks in life, you won't get anywhere, so it's all about taking another risk in my career. Chris Kongo

"It's going to be an explosive win for me. This is what we train for, this is what we work for. I want the big risk fights. If you don't take risks in life, you won't get anywhere, so it's all about taking another risk in my career."

"I'm very pleased with this Chris Kongo fight," said McKinson. "It's a fight I have called for and I'm over the moon to get a fight that I want. I've wanted a big fight for a long time. I deserve one and I'm buzzing.

"It's a massive platform and one that I need in my career. I believe I was born to be on the big stage and I can't wait to show that on March 6.

You can throw me in with anybody and I'd come out victorious. Michael McKinson

"Chris Kongo is a dangerous fighter and a talented fighter, but there is no fighter like Michael McKinson. You can throw me in with anybody and I'd come out victorious.

"I've told Chris before many times that all they needed to do was make the call and the answer would be yes. Winning a fight like this can change my life and change my daughter's life, it can catapult me to even bigger things. That's why I'm in this sport, to do big things for my city of Portsmouth and big things for my daughter and make people proud, and that's what I'll do on March 6."

In the main event, Whyte will attempt to avenge his shock defeat by Povetkin in a hotly anticipated return fight, with the winner staying in line for a WBC title fight.

Povetkin vs Whyte 2 tops a huge night of action as Bermondsey's Ted Cheeseman meets Liverpool's James Metcalf for the vacant British super-welterweight title.

Ipswich's heavyweight talent Fabio Wardley faces former world title challenger Eric Molina, while Manchester super-featherweight Campbell Hatton - son of British fight legend Ricky Hatton - makes his professional debut and Wembley super-featherweight Youssef Khoumari battles Birmingham's Kane Baker.