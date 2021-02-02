Chris Eubank Jr 'let down' by his 'lack of boxing ability' says Callum Smith

Chris Eubank Jr "talks a good fight" but will always falter at the highest level, insists rival Callum Smith.

The British adversaries were on a collision course in 2018 during the World Boxing Super Series but Eubank Jr lost his semi-final to George Groves, who was then knocked out in the final by Smith.

Eubank Jr has now linked up with Team Sauerland, who promoted the World Boxing Super Series, as he plots a relaunch of his career in Britain.

Eubank Jr intends to relaunch his career in the UK

But Smith doesn't expect Eubank Jr to win a world title at his next attempt.

"He can get in the mix because his name always brings a lot," Smith told Sky Sports.

"He carries his dad's name so he has a big profile.

"He talks a good fight so will always talk himself into big fights.

"But as we've seen in the Billy Joe Saunders fight [when Eubank Jr lost his unbeaten record in 2014] and the Groves fight, when he steps up to the highest level his lack of boxing ability seems to let him down.

Smith lost his world title and unbeaten record to Canelo

"He is very fit, athletic, strong. He's a better middleweight than he is a super-middleweight.

"But at the very top level he lacks the natural ability to beat the top guys.

"He will always be in a position to be in those fights. But I don't see him beating any of the top ones."

Eubank Jr enjoyed a career-best win against James DeGale two years ago but has had just one round of in-ring action since.

Smith is considering a move to the light-heavyweight division after losing his unbeaten record and world title to Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in a WBA and WBC super-middleweight title fight.

Eubank Jr's world title plan

New promoter Kalle Sauerland wants Eubank Jr to take a tune-up fight in the first quarter of 2021, then to pursue IBF middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin.

"Golovkin is the No 1 target," Sauerland told Sky Sports. "GGG is a legend but he's there for the taking.

"This is the right time to make the fight. It's a great fight."

Golovkin holds the IBF middleweight title

Golovkin is aged 38 but has lost just once in 43 fights

Eubank Jr told Sky Sports last year about Golovkin: "I know I can beat him. I know that I have the tools and the style to take this guy out.

"My speed, my tenacity? I don't think he would be able to deal with it.

"Because of my style, I would stop him due to the pure amount of punches. Whether it's a cut or he gets tired, stopping him would definitely be on the cards."

Sauerland added: "He feels that he wants to box in the UK again.

"He's 31 years old, at a stage where it's about building on the wins that he has had. He needs to seize the moment.

"He needs to get out quick in a tune-up before going against the bigger names.

"I expect him out around Easter then again in the summer.

"The plan is to box in the UK but, with the pandemic, we will look at other countries. But our focus is on the UK."