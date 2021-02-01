Anthony Joshua says he is getting ready for 'combat and war' with world title fight against Tyson Fury edging closer

Anthony Joshua appears to have sent a hostile message to Tyson Fury by insisting he will not be "civilised" as he prepares for "combat and war" in their world title fight.

Joshua is expected to face Fury in an undisputed world title fight this year, with the British rivals currently finalising terms for a blockbuster battle that will decide the sport's No 1 heavyweight.

Fury ruthlessly stopped Wilder last February to claim the WBC belt, while Joshua inflicted an explosive knockout on Kubrat Pulev in December, and the WBA, IBF, and WBO champion is readying himself for a brutal showdown.

We're not civilised people, we're warriors, and I love it. Anthony Joshua

"Some people may not understand it and I realise in this life is that, 99 per cent of the population are civilised people," said Joshua on his official YouTube channel.

"The job I've chosen is for the uncivilised. This is a sport of combat and war.

Joshua avenged the only loss on his record, defeating Andy Ruiz Jr on points in a rematch, and he is not daunted by an opponent like Fury, who still holds an unbeaten record.

He said: "No matter what the tactics are, no matter how much you study, no matter how much you think you can beat me, I'm just there to win.

"I'm there to do a job, and that's the fighter's mentality."

Joshua has indicated that he wants the Fury fight to be held in the summer, telling Sky Sports: "I think maybe June, end of June.

"It needs a bit of time, because the pandemic is unpredictable at the minute. We don't know what's happening, but with a little more time, it gives us more time to prepare and plan."

Saudi Arabia was the location for Joshua's rematch win over Andy Ruiz Jr

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn has been finalising a deal with Fury's American promoter Bob Arum and a number of countries have been considered to stage the fight.

Hearn recently told Sky Sports: "We're talking to Saudi Arabia, we're talking to Qatar, we're talking to Dubai, we're talking to Singapore, we're talking to China, we're talking to America."