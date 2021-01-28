Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury will be unable to avoid Arslanbek Makhmudov, says Russian heavyweight's promoter

Arslanbek Makhmudov makes his American debut in March

Arslanbek Makhmudov will enforce a fight against Anthony Joshua or Tyson Fury when he resumes his hunt for a world heavyweight title, says promoter Camille Estephan.

The fearsome Russian, nicknamed 'Lion', confirmed his return on the Vergil Ortiz Jr-Maurice Hooker bill in Dallas on March 20, with Makhmudov targeting his 12th straight knockout victory.

With Joshua and Fury nearing a deal for an undisputed world title fight, promoter Estephan is eager to guide Makhmudov swiftly up the rankings to secure a mandatory shot at the winner.

1:25 Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury is edging closer, says Johnny Nelson Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury is edging closer, says Johnny Nelson

"He will be featured in the co-main event in Dallas on March 20," Estephan told Sky Sports.

"We want Arslanbek to continue to climb, getting the international exposure in order to become a 'must fight' for the champions.

"He is avoided like the plague. We want to put him in a mandatory position."

They are not willing to fight him unfortunately as they are so close to potential multi-million dollar flights, so they don't want to risk it. Camille Estephan

An opponent is yet to be announced for Makhmudov, who has won his last two fights inside the opening round, and Estephan believes fellow rivals are reluctant to share the ring.

"I believe the only opposition that can compete is really the champions and top-five contenders," said Estephan.

