Ryan Garcia tells Manny Pacquaio their fight must have their 'records on the line'

Manny Pacquiao is now the WBA 'champion in recess'

Ryan Garcia intends to be "throwing punches like I’m trying to knock Manny Pacquiao out" in a denial their fight will be an exhibition.

Garcia plans to jump two weight division to meet Pacquiao, who is 20 years his elder, and has insisted they will be meeting under a traditional rule set.

"I'll make it very clear. I am not fighting an exhibition," Garcia posted on social media at the weekend.

"Let this statement go everywhere! Cause so many things are being said.

"I'm not stepping into a ring with nothing on the line. I'm fighting someone who I see as an inspiration and I'm coming to take the torch - 12 rounds with our records on the line."

The 22-year-old star of the lightweight division who stopped Luke Campbell in January in his best performance to date added, via ESPN Deportes: "The fight is going to be a fight.

"Whether they named it an exhibition or a real certified match, I'm throwing punches like I'm trying to knock Manny Pacquiao out.

"I'm not going in there to throw pillow punches.

"I'm throwing the punches I throw and I'm sure Manny will throw the punches he throws.

"You guys can call it whatever you want."

Garcia responded to a suggestion he was avoiding a fight with Gervonta Davis by saying: "Would you give up this opportunity to share the ring with a living legend?"

Eight-division world champion Pacquiao has had his status as WBA welterweight title holder designated as "champion in recess" by the governing body.

Yordenis Ugas has been upgraded to the full holder of the WBA 'super' welterweight title.

Ugas said: "Pacquiao is a legend and he will always be champion, his intention was [Conor McGregor] and now Ryan, but you cannot hijack a championship.

"This gives fans a chance to see a great unification fight at 147lbs. I don't want this position for easy fights.

"My team has my consent for my next fight to fight Pacquiao if he wants to show who he is the true WBA champion or another of the champions for a great unification fight.

"I am a warrior committed to his career and to his fans, who have fought and earned every penny and every opportunity."