Anthony Joshua on Floyd Mayweather: I pulled off one of his favourite moves against Kubrat Pulev

0:45 Floyd Mayweather says he 'respects AJ's craft' Floyd Mayweather says he 'respects AJ's craft'

Anthony Joshua has explained how he bludgeoned Kubrat Pulev with "one of Floyd Mayweather's signature moves".

Retired great Mayweather was a surprise attendee at Joshua's successful defence of the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight championships in December.

Joshua knocked out Pulev then joined Mayweather at ringside, before continuing to receive wisdom from the American with the 50-0 record backstage after the fight.

Joshua says it was 'an honour' for Mayweather to see his KO

Mayweather gave Joshua advice

"It was the first time we were allowed fans back and Mayweather was in the stadium," Joshua told his personal YouTube channel.

"It was an honour to have him in the house. I respect him highly for what he has achieved.

"He came to see me perform and I pulled off one of his favourite moves - the pull-counter.

"If you watch boxing you will know that is one of Mayweather's signature moves."

Mayweather told Sky Sports as he arrived for the fight: "I'm proud of Joshua. He is one of the best heavyweights out there.

"He won [an Olympic] gold medal, his career is going great, a two-time heavyweight champion. He is a hell of a fighter.

"He is a gentleman and I enjoy his craft."

Joshua previously told Sky Sports in 2017: "Mayweather is a master of boxing. He is phenomenal."

AJ's warning for Fury

1:25 Anthony Joshua's proposed heavyweight bout against Tyson Fury is within 'touching distance', says Johnny Nelson. Anthony Joshua's proposed heavyweight bout against Tyson Fury is within 'touching distance', says Johnny Nelson.

Joshua also addressed Tyson Fury as the negotiations for the undisputed heavyweight title fight rumble on.

He said: "Some people may not understand it and I realise in this life is that 99 per cent of the population are civilised people.

"The job I've chosen is for the uncivilised. This is a sport of combat and war.

"We're not civilised people, we're warriors, and I love it.

"No matter what the tactics are, no matter how much you study, no matter how much you think you can beat me, I'm just there to win.

"I'm there to do a job, and that's the fighter's mentality."