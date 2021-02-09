Deontay Wilder was 'untrainable' before Tyson Fury fight, says former coach Mark Breland

Deontay Wilder split with trainer Mark Breland after Tyson Fury defeat

Deontay Wilder had become 'untrainable' and was no longer 'willing to learn' ahead of his fight against Tyson Fury, says his former trainer Mark Breland.

The American heavyweight was on the receiving end of a punishing assault by Fury last February, which was ended when Breland threw in the towel to signal Wilder's first defeat and the end of his WBC title reign.

Wilder has since split from Breland, amid outlandish claims about the cause of his loss, although he has retained the services of head trainer Jay Deas.

Wilder suffered a seventh round stoppage loss to Fury in Las Vegas

In a lengthy statement, Breland has revealed the break down in his working relationship with Wilder, saying: "I haven't spoke to Deontay alone in years. The things that I told Deontay to do had to be ran past Jay.

"Deontay had become untrainable because he was at the point of, he knows more about boxing than all of us. So teaching a correct jab was not a priority to learn once he continued on his knockout streak… so a coach can only teach someone if they're willing to learn."

Breland, a former world champion, has also stood by his decision to halt the fight at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Breland had helped Wilder to achieve his world title victories

He said: "Lastly, at that fight just as many others we had NO cutman because Deontay won't need it, so I'm not a doctor but I know blood coming out of your ears and & dazed eyes could be a brain issue..and power comes from your legs & his legs were gone!

"So I made a decision to stop the fight and I'd do it all again! I have a son Deontay's age. I'm not looking to see him go out on his shield!"